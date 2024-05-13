1.1.3 - the SPRING CLEANING update



remember satryn? i have grown and learned much since its release over 3 years ago. i'm happy to still be here, and i'm happy you are too. please enjoy this small update.

did some optimizations that should result in dramatic performance improvements. this was done for no reason in particular and is not at all indicative of something to look forward to in the future.

changed shooting so bullets queue up and fire when ready. ammo conservers rejoice!

fixed a bug that caused the game to pause on game start if the application lost focus while on the menu.

fixed a bug that caused devourers and devoiders to sometimes not do anything. apparently this bug existed for 3 years!

please note: going forward, i will not be supporting the mac version of satryn deluxe. apple is gatekeeping devs from delivering software to their platform unless they own a mac.