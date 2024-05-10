 Skip to content

MAJOR 14 Minesweeper Variants update for 10 May 2024

Content Update #3 (with New Game Mode & More)

10 May 2024

Hi all,

The third content update is now live for the Windows and Mac version of 14 minesweeper variants (including the demo version)! The update includes the following new content:

  1. A new puzzle set [spoiler] [#'][/spoiler] is added to [spoiler] [?][/spoiler] . You can unlock it by [spoiler] completing 5 levels each for all right-hand-side rules in [?] and [+'][/spoiler].
  2. A new game mode (ultimate mode) besides normal and expert mode. The game mode is initially locked. You can unlock the game mode by finishing the main game once.
  3. Added touchscreen mode. This mode allows you to mark mines and non-mines more easily in touchscreen devices.
  4. Added multiple save slots.
  5. Color schemes in the drawing mode are now customizable. Customized color schemes are saved.
  6. Added Italian translation (thanks to Savez) and other minor fixes to existing languages.
  7. The clue range indicator (pointer) now has a customizable color.
  8. Added more puzzles to [spoiler] [!!][/spoiler].
  9. Other minor fixes & improvements.

Meanwhile, we are now actively developing the sequel: 14 Minesweeper Variants 2. In case you did not know it yet, there is a demo for 14mv2 that you can try out now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2631960/14_Minesweeper_Variants_2/

Stay tuned for more news!

Alith & Artless

