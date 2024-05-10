Content Update #3 (with New Game Mode & More)

Hi all,
The third content update is now live for the Windows and Mac version of 14 minesweeper variants (including the demo version)! The update includes the following new content:
- A new puzzle set [spoiler] [#'][/spoiler] is added to [spoiler] [?][/spoiler] . You can unlock it by [spoiler] completing 5 levels each for all right-hand-side rules in [?] and [+'][/spoiler].
- A new game mode (ultimate mode) besides normal and expert mode. The game mode is initially locked. You can unlock the game mode by finishing the main game once.
- Added touchscreen mode. This mode allows you to mark mines and non-mines more easily in touchscreen devices.
- Added multiple save slots.
- Color schemes in the drawing mode are now customizable. Customized color schemes are saved.
- Added Italian translation (thanks to Savez) and other minor fixes to existing languages.
- The clue range indicator (pointer) now has a customizable color.
- Added more puzzles to [spoiler] [!!][/spoiler].
- Other minor fixes & improvements.
Meanwhile, we are now actively developing the sequel: 14 Minesweeper Variants 2. In case you did not know it yet, there is a demo for 14mv2 that you can try out now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2631960/14_Minesweeper_Variants_2/
Stay tuned for more news!
Alith & Artless
