 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Mirror of Heaven update for 11 May 2024

<Mirror of Heaven> Major update 0510

Share · View all patches · Build 14330323 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 09:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone who has jumped the mirror! We have made appropriate updates to the game content

  1. 15 new training systems have been added, players can find and learn them in the game.

  2. Fixed the bug that some achievements could not be triggered.

  3. Fix the bug that Zhou Tian and Five Elements weapons cannot be unlocked

  4. Fixed the bug where additional damage would be affected by the damage-increasing and reducing effects of moves.

  5. Fix the bug of abnormal fire damage

  6. Fixed the bug where the library may be stuck in reading articles.

  7. Fix some errors in copywriting

  8. Enhanced guidance-related content

  9. Adjust the [Alchemy Way] cultivation system, and combine the two cultivation systems [Invincible Road] and [Refining Qi to Return to True Truth] into the alchemy school, which can provide various benefits to the elixirs.

  10. Realm [True Dragon Luck] Every 1 piece of luck increases the damage by 0.2%, adjusted to 0.5%

  11. The realm [Changhong Penetrating the Sun] is modified to cause additional (15% defense power + 15% energy flow) damage when causing damage.

  12. Realm [Witch Array] implementation effect, the witchcraft causes (15% energy flow + 1% health value) damage every second

  13. The new realm [Chaotic Curse Realm] increases the negative effect by 10%

  14. The last layer of the weapon [Cangmu] is modified so that the higher the life recovery effect, the lower the damage received.

  15. The last layer effect of the weapon [Zhou Tian] is modified so that the higher the shield increase, the lower the damage received.

  16. The second layer effect of the weapon [Lihuo] is modified to reduce the damage received by 20%.

  17. Adjusted the damage logic of [Phantom Avenue] so that all enchantment effects can be affected by normal attack damage.

  18. Adjusted [Golden Avenue] to enhance its survivability and growth potential.

  19. Adjusted [The Avenue of Wood], [The Avenue of Earth], [The Avenue of Water], and [The Avenue of Fire], added the mutual generation and restraint effect of the five elements, and modified the relevant copywriting.

  20. Adjusted the fourth layer rules of [Avenue of Wind], there is a 25% probability of obtaining the Wind of Sunda Scenery when casting a move, which increases the damage calculation of the Avenue of Wind move to 700% of the extra movement speed ratio, and at the same time, every 1 luck increases by 1 % upper limit

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 2180341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link