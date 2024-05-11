<Mirror of Heaven> Major update 0510

Hello everyone who has jumped the mirror! We have made appropriate updates to the game content
-
15 new training systems have been added, players can find and learn them in the game.
-
Fixed the bug that some achievements could not be triggered.
-
Fix the bug that Zhou Tian and Five Elements weapons cannot be unlocked
-
Fixed the bug where additional damage would be affected by the damage-increasing and reducing effects of moves.
-
Fix the bug of abnormal fire damage
-
Fixed the bug where the library may be stuck in reading articles.
-
Fix some errors in copywriting
-
Enhanced guidance-related content
-
Adjust the [Alchemy Way] cultivation system, and combine the two cultivation systems [Invincible Road] and [Refining Qi to Return to True Truth] into the alchemy school, which can provide various benefits to the elixirs.
-
Realm [True Dragon Luck] Every 1 piece of luck increases the damage by 0.2%, adjusted to 0.5%
-
The realm [Changhong Penetrating the Sun] is modified to cause additional (15% defense power + 15% energy flow) damage when causing damage.
-
Realm [Witch Array] implementation effect, the witchcraft causes (15% energy flow + 1% health value) damage every second
-
The new realm [Chaotic Curse Realm] increases the negative effect by 10%
-
The last layer of the weapon [Cangmu] is modified so that the higher the life recovery effect, the lower the damage received.
-
The last layer effect of the weapon [Zhou Tian] is modified so that the higher the shield increase, the lower the damage received.
-
The second layer effect of the weapon [Lihuo] is modified to reduce the damage received by 20%.
-
Adjusted the damage logic of [Phantom Avenue] so that all enchantment effects can be affected by normal attack damage.
-
Adjusted [Golden Avenue] to enhance its survivability and growth potential.
-
Adjusted [The Avenue of Wood], [The Avenue of Earth], [The Avenue of Water], and [The Avenue of Fire], added the mutual generation and restraint effect of the five elements, and modified the relevant copywriting.
-
Adjusted the fourth layer rules of [Avenue of Wind], there is a 25% probability of obtaining the Wind of Sunda Scenery when casting a move, which increases the damage calculation of the Avenue of Wind move to 700% of the extra movement speed ratio, and at the same time, every 1 luck increases by 1 % upper limit
