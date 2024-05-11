<Mirror of Heaven> Major update 0510

15 new training systems have been added, players can find and learn them in the game.

Fixed the bug that some achievements could not be triggered.

Fix the bug that Zhou Tian and Five Elements weapons cannot be unlocked

Fixed the bug where additional damage would be affected by the damage-increasing and reducing effects of moves.

Fix the bug of abnormal fire damage

Fixed the bug where the library may be stuck in reading articles.

Fix some errors in copywriting

Enhanced guidance-related content

Adjust the [Alchemy Way] cultivation system, and combine the two cultivation systems [Invincible Road] and [Refining Qi to Return to True Truth] into the alchemy school, which can provide various benefits to the elixirs.

Realm [True Dragon Luck] Every 1 piece of luck increases the damage by 0.2%, adjusted to 0.5%

The realm [Changhong Penetrating the Sun] is modified to cause additional (15% defense power + 15% energy flow) damage when causing damage.

Realm [Witch Array] implementation effect, the witchcraft causes (15% energy flow + 1% health value) damage every second

The new realm [Chaotic Curse Realm] increases the negative effect by 10%

The last layer of the weapon [Cangmu] is modified so that the higher the life recovery effect, the lower the damage received.

The last layer effect of the weapon [Zhou Tian] is modified so that the higher the shield increase, the lower the damage received.

The second layer effect of the weapon [Lihuo] is modified to reduce the damage received by 20%.

Adjusted the damage logic of [Phantom Avenue] so that all enchantment effects can be affected by normal attack damage.

Adjusted [Golden Avenue] to enhance its survivability and growth potential.

Adjusted [The Avenue of Wood], [The Avenue of Earth], [The Avenue of Water], and [The Avenue of Fire], added the mutual generation and restraint effect of the five elements, and modified the relevant copywriting.