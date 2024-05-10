Another Bug fix update

-------bugs and QoL fixes list-----------------

made a bug list for steam updates

foreground images need to go behind pause menu

removed steam achievements button

make touch pause button 3x bigger

with the pad on tutorial 1 nothing tells you how to jump

removed darkness foreground from challenge 13, busy

reverse controls not working for touch

make alternative to powerups unlock

clicking on the game screen can bring up the sub menu when not paused

tutorial 2 page, show pad button glyphs

crazy crow crouching no longer kills you when you jump off the starting platform

changed lots of text for spelling and to match other changes

starting platform not disapearing unless you jump

6 fixes that are part of late game secrets