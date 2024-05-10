 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 10 May 2024

Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 14330232 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Replaced tiny passenger door on coupe when damaged
  • Fixed issue with wrench and hammer sometimes disapearing when dropped.
  • Fixed placement of gas tank on coupe
  • Fixed issue with incorrect engines for the vehicle sometimes colliding with the ground

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link