- Replaced tiny passenger door on coupe when damaged
- Fixed issue with wrench and hammer sometimes disapearing when dropped.
- Fixed placement of gas tank on coupe
- Fixed issue with incorrect engines for the vehicle sometimes colliding with the ground
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 10 May 2024
Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2142031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update