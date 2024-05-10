Update 61.12 - Manual & more triggers

Share · View all patches · Build 14330194 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 19:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Added manual editor.

Added manual button to main menu.

Added On Defend trigger back, triggers when attacked.

Added On Transform, triggers after transform.

Added On Damage, triggers after taking damage.

Added On Heal, triggers after restore.

Added On Overheal, triggers when restored above max.

Added At the end of enemy turn.

Added At the end of enemy turn.

Added At the start of enemy turn.

Added At the start of every turn.

Discard can now target left- and rightmost cards.

Challenge editor: Added beat in order checkbox.

Challenge editor: Added order field.

Rules editor: Added return ignores hand size.

Rules editor: Added return resets abilities.

Rules editor: Added return resets cost.

Rules editor: Added return resets stats.

Added outline to card previews.

Added delay to lobby refresh button to avoid being throttled.

Info screen now shows types and abilities on the right side.

Removed old info screen I forgot to remove.

Improved request handling a bit.

Fix Charge giving another attack.

Fix Double Attack not working when added.

Fix error when turning on flat hands while in a match.

Fix issues with code selecting only first.

Fix issues where repeat would reverse effect.

Fix issue with ability selecting wrong target position.

Fix issue with 'at end of turn' triggers.

Fix issue where Poison and Paralyzed would trigger after removal.

Fix issue with card rendering order.

Fix issue where cards would cover health and mana.

Fix issue with using hidden abilities in abilities.

Fix issue with pressing enter in card ability input.

Fix issue with scrolling in child scroll.

Fix issue where ability editor would not delete.

Fix issue where ability editor would not select text when writing.

Fix performance issue.

This update turned out being bigger than i expected.

The manual is for helpful information about the game, it could contain things like rules, lore, and guides.

It has 3 default sections that cannot be changed.