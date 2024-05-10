 Skip to content

Card Battle Simulator update for 10 May 2024

Update 61.12 - Manual & more triggers

Update 61.12 - Manual & more triggers

Share · View all patches · Build 14330194 · Last edited 10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added manual editor.
  • Added manual button to main menu.
  • Added On Defend trigger back, triggers when attacked.
  • Added On Transform, triggers after transform.
  • Added On Damage, triggers after taking damage.
  • Added On Heal, triggers after restore.
  • Added On Overheal, triggers when restored above max.
  • Added At the end of enemy turn.
  • Added At the end of enemy turn.
  • Added At the start of enemy turn.
  • Added At the start of every turn.
  • Discard can now target left- and rightmost cards.
  • Challenge editor: Added beat in order checkbox.
  • Challenge editor: Added order field.
  • Rules editor: Added return ignores hand size.
  • Rules editor: Added return resets abilities.
  • Rules editor: Added return resets cost.
  • Rules editor: Added return resets stats.
  • Added outline to card previews.
  • Added delay to lobby refresh button to avoid being throttled.
  • Info screen now shows types and abilities on the right side.
  • Removed old info screen I forgot to remove.
  • Improved request handling a bit.
  • Fix Charge giving another attack.
  • Fix Double Attack not working when added.
  • Fix error when turning on flat hands while in a match.
  • Fix issues with code selecting only first.
  • Fix issues where repeat would reverse effect.
  • Fix issue with ability selecting wrong target position.
  • Fix issue with 'at end of turn' triggers.
  • Fix issue where Poison and Paralyzed would trigger after removal.
  • Fix issue with card rendering order.
  • Fix issue where cards would cover health and mana.
  • Fix issue with using hidden abilities in abilities.
  • Fix issue with pressing enter in card ability input.
  • Fix issue with scrolling in child scroll.
  • Fix issue where ability editor would not delete.
  • Fix issue where ability editor would not select text when writing.
  • Fix performance issue.

This update turned out being bigger than i expected.

The manual is for helpful information about the game, it could contain things like rules, lore, and guides.
It has 3 default sections that cannot be changed.

  • About: Game name, author, version, type and description. (shown by default)
  • Abilities: Abilities used in the game.
  • Controls: A description about the game's controls.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2307261
  • Loading history…
