Update 61.12 - Manual & more triggers

- Added manual editor.
- Added manual button to main menu.
- Added On Defend trigger back, triggers when attacked.
- Added On Transform, triggers after transform.
- Added On Damage, triggers after taking damage.
- Added On Heal, triggers after restore.
- Added On Overheal, triggers when restored above max.
- Added At the end of enemy turn.
- Added At the end of enemy turn.
- Added At the start of enemy turn.
- Added At the start of every turn.
- Discard can now target left- and rightmost cards.
- Challenge editor: Added beat in order checkbox.
- Challenge editor: Added order field.
- Rules editor: Added return ignores hand size.
- Rules editor: Added return resets abilities.
- Rules editor: Added return resets cost.
- Rules editor: Added return resets stats.
- Added outline to card previews.
- Added delay to lobby refresh button to avoid being throttled.
- Info screen now shows types and abilities on the right side.
- Removed old info screen I forgot to remove.
- Improved request handling a bit.
- Fix Charge giving another attack.
- Fix Double Attack not working when added.
- Fix error when turning on flat hands while in a match.
- Fix issues with code selecting only first.
- Fix issues where repeat would reverse effect.
- Fix issue with ability selecting wrong target position.
- Fix issue with 'at end of turn' triggers.
- Fix issue where Poison and Paralyzed would trigger after removal.
- Fix issue with card rendering order.
- Fix issue where cards would cover health and mana.
- Fix issue with using hidden abilities in abilities.
- Fix issue with pressing enter in card ability input.
- Fix issue with scrolling in child scroll.
- Fix issue where ability editor would not delete.
- Fix issue where ability editor would not select text when writing.
- Fix performance issue.
This update turned out being bigger than i expected.
The manual is for helpful information about the game, it could contain things like rules, lore, and guides.
It has 3 default sections that cannot be changed.
- About: Game name, author, version, type and description. (shown by default)
- Abilities: Abilities used in the game.
- Controls: A description about the game's controls.
Changed files in this update