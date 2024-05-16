Duck Paradox 0.5.2 Update

Hey everyone,

The team has been hard at work on some updates that are going live in Duck Paradox today. As always we want your feedback. Feel free to drop any notes or thoughts in our Discord or over in the Steam Discussion tab.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058150/Duck_Paradox/

New Duckling Upgrade: Druid Duck - All Kronits recharge +5 more energy to the player

New Enemy: Demon Duck - The higher level you reach in a run, the more chance these enemies have of spawning from an explosive egg. They can also be found in the Lab sandbox, so you can practice taking them down!

New “Peek” Mechanic - Hold “Down” to move the camera lower, so you can see the dangers you may or may not be jumping into!

New stat tracker - At the end of every run, a pop-up appears to notify the player how well they performed. Certain stats (bullets shot, enemy ducks killed, etc.) will have their totals tracked from run to run, and displayed in the Hubworld!

Improvements to UI and Tutorialization

Animations assist in directing the player to Quark, then back to the time machine

The tutorial has been redesigned to offer new players a smoother introduction to the game's mechanics.

Improvements to the Lab area

Expanded areas and features

New “Dispenser” entity - allows players to spawn different things such as Upgrades and shields for them to experiment

Late Game and consecutive Loops difficulty

We’ve also made numerous balance tweaks and optimizations. Improvements have been made to the difficulty curve for higher levels. Players that were getting very far in a run will find some new surprises.