- Fixed number display on the Unlock progress bar
- Unlock progress bar now animates after completing a stage
- Fixed bug where clicking on the stage background would sometimes cause strange windows to open
- Fixed the "pop out" animation on rotated objects
Infinite Seek and Find update for 10 May 2024
Infinite Seek and Find 1.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2511441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update