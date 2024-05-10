 Skip to content

Infinite Seek and Find update for 10 May 2024

Infinite Seek and Find 1.01

Build 14330179 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 19:09:25 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed number display on the Unlock progress bar
  • Unlock progress bar now animates after completing a stage
  • Fixed bug where clicking on the stage background would sometimes cause strange windows to open
  • Fixed the "pop out" animation on rotated objects

