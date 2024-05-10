Greetings voyagers!

One of your most common requests has concerned the addition of Imperius ships. This update (v1.078) includes exactly that: 10 Imperius ship variants! A few of these can drop right from the start of the game, but most are unlocked at around level 20.









The added Imperius ships concern the following classes:

🎯 Scout (1)

🎯 Frigate (1)

🎯 Light cruiser (1)

🎯 Heavy cruiser (1)

🎯 Battle cruiser (1)

🎯 Battleship (1)

🎯 Dreadnought (3)

Apart from the new ships, this update also includes two balance adjustments:

🎯 On-board ship turrets now disregard weapon warmup time. Among other things, this should fix the issue of "warm-up turrets" not being able to perform well against hordes of low-hull enemies.

🎯 The range of the "Frost Touch" weapon has been increased by 50%.

Keep the requests coming! While I do not have the time to answer each request, I do read them all.

Thanks for reading & playing the game!

/Hannes