Nienix update for 10 May 2024

Imperius ships!

10 May 2024 – 19:09:10 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings voyagers!

One of your most common requests has concerned the addition of Imperius ships. This update (v1.078) includes exactly that: 10 Imperius ship variants! A few of these can drop right from the start of the game, but most are unlocked at around level 20.




The added Imperius ships concern the following classes:
🎯 Scout (1)
🎯 Frigate (1)
🎯 Light cruiser (1)
🎯 Heavy cruiser (1)
🎯 Battle cruiser (1)
🎯 Battleship (1)
🎯 Dreadnought (3)

Apart from the new ships, this update also includes two balance adjustments:
🎯 On-board ship turrets now disregard weapon warmup time. Among other things, this should fix the issue of "warm-up turrets" not being able to perform well against hordes of low-hull enemies.
🎯 The range of the "Frost Touch" weapon has been increased by 50%.

Keep the requests coming! While I do not have the time to answer each request, I do read them all.

Thanks for reading & playing the game!

/Hannes

