v1.3.0 - Shared leaderboards, new DLC and more!

Shared leaderboards

On daily and weekly levels, as well as 10-marathons, you can now see the leaderboards for all players, including the ones on Android and iOS. Compete with your friends on all platforms!

You can also change your display name as it is shown for other people, just go to the flair picker screen.

Note: Daily and weekly leaderboards now reset at midnight UTC, no longer at your local time, be careful! We made it so you don't lose your streak if you were affected by this after updating the game.

Secrets of the Deep

A new massive DLC with 3 level packs totalling 26 levels, 3 level generators and a brand new mechanic: cellhints. These hints tell you how many waters are in the 3x3 square around the cell with the hint.

Note: There's a bundle with Liquidum and Femme Fatale that's always 15% off!

What if I didn't buy the DLC and want to check out the new mechanic?

The DLC has 5 free levels for anyone to test it out, just head to "Extra Islands" and see the 3 new level packs.

Additionally, the new mechanic is available in Create mode and Workshop levels for free, so anyone (even if they didn't buy the DLC) can both make levels with it, and play other people's levels that use it. We're excited to see new levels using this mechanic!

Demo

We're releasing a demo on Steam that has the first 13 levels. If you want to recommend Liquidum to anyone, send them the demo!

Thank you so much, for all the support, and if you haven`t already, come join us on our dedicated Discord server!

Stay hydrated,

Liquidum team