Patch Notes 1.3.0

We're thrilled to introduce the latest update for Coromon on Steam, version 1.3.0, packed with fresh outfits and skins, new items & Traits, quality of life changes, and a ton of balancing!

You can now reroll Daily Milestones, once per day per milestone.

Unlocked Battle Dome star rewards up until 24 stars.

The settings screen now has tabs to make the layout clearer.

Purchased Coromon Skins can now sometimes be seen in wild/trainer encounters. You can change this behavior in the settings screen.

Once you have finished the main story, you can now rematch Reflection Cube to earn gold. Find it on the Lux Solis campus!

You can now buy/sell up to 999 items instead of 99.

Skuldra Drawn Eyes skin is now available for all stages.

Opponent preview now reveals the species of all Coromon in online 6v6 battles.

Game Fixes

The Fruit Drone can now also trigger Fruit-related milestones.

Fixed Easy Trainer Battles setting not working when Smarter Trainers is enabled.

Fixed in-battle SP recovery of the Gourmand Trait not overcharging.

Thick Skin Trait now correctly blocks cut damage.

Resetting Potential Stats is no longer possible when the player doesn’t have enough Gold.

Small bug fixes and improvements.

For your Coromon

The Steampunk and Galactic skins now have Potential variations!

To celebrate Earth Day, we’ve added the Earth Ashclops skin.

New Swamp skin for the Fiddly line.

Galactic skin for the Gella line.

The legendary Blue Swurmy makes an appearance!

Gold Blizzburd & Blizzian!

For your character

Double Scented Super Shroom harvest with new mushroom headgears.

King’s Day outfits.

Mooby and Tinshell beanies.

Dress up as Titans with Illuginn and Sart outfits!

Game Balances

Sand types immune to Poison status.

Heatwave increases the highest Fire-type stat by 25%.

Nullifier Rock only ignores negative weather effects.

Brume Gem only ignores negative entry hazards.

New Trait: Neutralizer (Milidont line).

New Trait: Creeping Stare (Daricara line).

New Trait: Vengeful (Ashclops line).

New Trait: Fast Metabolism (Volcadon line).

Traits that increase SP cost no longer stack.

Contained Power(+/++) Trait damage decreased to 20%, 40%, 60%.

Magic Layer(+/++) damage reduction is now the same (15%) at all stages.

Resistant/Scrapper(+/++) reduction decreased to 25%, 33%, 40%.

New items: Amplifier Gem, Type Gem, Rubber Rock, Rubyo.

Overcharger Gem now deals 20% (was 25%) additional damage.

Pista/Almo Stone damage increased to 35%.

Peca/Maca Stone defense increased by 20%.

Stat Changes

Bearealis Speed change reverted back to 158.

Hountrion Speed increased to 205.

Megalobite increased Atk & Sp.Atk to 185.

Mudma Atk increased to 220.

Glamoth Atk increased to 165.

Cyberite Speed increased to 157.

Makinja Atk increased to 190.

Skelatops Atk decreased to 220.

Swampa Speed increased to 201.

Infinix Sp.Def increased to 165.

Skill Changes

Cyberite learns Super Drain by Skill Flash.

Orotchy learns Fiery Breath by Skill Flash.

Deecie learns Clearing Wind through Skill Flash.

Arctiram learns Illusion Slice.

Trait Changes

Cyberite line: Clean Retreat.

Infinix line: Amplified.

Serpike line: Empathetic.

Swurmy line no longer has Strategist.

Blazitaur line now has Tough Feet.

Armadon line now has Strategist.

Vulbrute line no longer has Steam Layer.

Move Adjustments