MAJOR Coromon update for 10 May 2024

Patch Notes 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14330097 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 17:59:07 UTC by Wendy

We're thrilled to introduce the latest update for Coromon on Steam, version 1.3.0, packed with fresh outfits and skins, new items & Traits, quality of life changes, and a ton of balancing!

Game Updates

  • You can now reroll Daily Milestones, once per day per milestone.
  • Unlocked Battle Dome star rewards up until 24 stars.
  • The settings screen now has tabs to make the layout clearer.
  • Purchased Coromon Skins can now sometimes be seen in wild/trainer encounters. You can change this behavior in the settings screen.
  • Once you have finished the main story, you can now rematch Reflection Cube to earn gold. Find it on the Lux Solis campus!
  • You can now buy/sell up to 999 items instead of 99.
  • Skuldra Drawn Eyes skin is now available for all stages.
  • Opponent preview now reveals the species of all Coromon in online 6v6 battles.

Game Fixes

  • The Fruit Drone can now also trigger Fruit-related milestones.
  • Fixed Easy Trainer Battles setting not working when Smarter Trainers is enabled.
  • Fixed in-battle SP recovery of the Gourmand Trait not overcharging.
  • Thick Skin Trait now correctly blocks cut damage.
  • Resetting Potential Stats is no longer possible when the player doesn’t have enough Gold.
  • Small bug fixes and improvements.

Style Shop Updates

For your Coromon

  • The Steampunk and Galactic skins now have Potential variations!
  • To celebrate Earth Day, we’ve added the Earth Ashclops skin.
  • New Swamp skin for the Fiddly line.
  • Galactic skin for the Gella line.
  • The legendary Blue Swurmy makes an appearance!
  • Gold Blizzburd & Blizzian!

For your character

  • Double Scented Super Shroom harvest with new mushroom headgears.
  • King’s Day outfits.
  • Mooby and Tinshell beanies.
  • Dress up as Titans with Illuginn and Sart outfits!

Game Balances

  • Sand types immune to Poison status.

  • Heatwave increases the highest Fire-type stat by 25%.

  • Nullifier Rock only ignores negative weather effects.

  • Brume Gem only ignores negative entry hazards.

  • New Trait: Neutralizer (Milidont line).

  • New Trait: Creeping Stare (Daricara line).

  • New Trait: Vengeful (Ashclops line).

  • New Trait: Fast Metabolism (Volcadon line).

  • Traits that increase SP cost no longer stack.

  • Contained Power(+/++) Trait damage decreased to 20%, 40%, 60%.

  • Magic Layer(+/++) damage reduction is now the same (15%) at all stages.

  • Resistant/Scrapper(+/++) reduction decreased to 25%, 33%, 40%.

  • New items: Amplifier Gem, Type Gem, Rubber Rock, Rubyo.

  • Overcharger Gem now deals 20% (was 25%) additional damage.

  • Pista/Almo Stone damage increased to 35%.

  • Peca/Maca Stone defense increased by 20%.

Stat Changes

  • Bearealis Speed change reverted back to 158.
  • Hountrion Speed increased to 205.
  • Megalobite increased Atk & Sp.Atk to 185.
  • Mudma Atk increased to 220.
  • Glamoth Atk increased to 165.
  • Cyberite Speed increased to 157.
  • Makinja Atk increased to 190.
  • Skelatops Atk decreased to 220.
  • Swampa Speed increased to 201.
  • Infinix Sp.Def increased to 165.

Skill Changes

  • Cyberite learns Super Drain by Skill Flash.
  • Orotchy learns Fiery Breath by Skill Flash.
  • Deecie learns Clearing Wind through Skill Flash.
  • Arctiram learns Illusion Slice.

Trait Changes

  • Cyberite line: Clean Retreat.
  • Infinix line: Amplified.
  • Serpike line: Empathetic.
  • Swurmy line no longer has Strategist.
  • Blazitaur line now has Tough Feet.
  • Armadon line now has Strategist.
  • Vulbrute line no longer has Steam Layer.

Move Adjustments

  • Double Sting priority changed to normal.
  • Sting base power increased to 80.
  • Avalanche base power decreased to 95.
  • Inversal now affects both user and opponent.
  • Premonition SP cost increased to 8.

Changed files in this update

