Patch Notes 1.3.0

We're thrilled to introduce the latest update for Coromon on Steam, version 1.3.0, packed with fresh outfits and skins, new items & Traits, quality of life changes, and a ton of balancing!
Game Updates
- You can now reroll Daily Milestones, once per day per milestone.
- Unlocked Battle Dome star rewards up until 24 stars.
- The settings screen now has tabs to make the layout clearer.
- Purchased Coromon Skins can now sometimes be seen in wild/trainer encounters. You can change this behavior in the settings screen.
- Once you have finished the main story, you can now rematch Reflection Cube to earn gold. Find it on the Lux Solis campus!
- You can now buy/sell up to 999 items instead of 99.
- Skuldra Drawn Eyes skin is now available for all stages.
- Opponent preview now reveals the species of all Coromon in online 6v6 battles.
Game Fixes
- The Fruit Drone can now also trigger Fruit-related milestones.
- Fixed Easy Trainer Battles setting not working when Smarter Trainers is enabled.
- Fixed in-battle SP recovery of the Gourmand Trait not overcharging.
- Thick Skin Trait now correctly blocks cut damage.
- Resetting Potential Stats is no longer possible when the player doesn’t have enough Gold.
- Small bug fixes and improvements.
Style Shop Updates
For your Coromon
- The Steampunk and Galactic skins now have Potential variations!
- To celebrate Earth Day, we’ve added the Earth Ashclops skin.
- New Swamp skin for the Fiddly line.
- Galactic skin for the Gella line.
- The legendary Blue Swurmy makes an appearance!
- Gold Blizzburd & Blizzian!
For your character
- Double Scented Super Shroom harvest with new mushroom headgears.
- King’s Day outfits.
- Mooby and Tinshell beanies.
- Dress up as Titans with Illuginn and Sart outfits!
Game Balances
-
Sand types immune to Poison status.
-
Heatwave increases the highest Fire-type stat by 25%.
-
Nullifier Rock only ignores negative weather effects.
-
Brume Gem only ignores negative entry hazards.
-
New Trait: Neutralizer (Milidont line).
-
New Trait: Creeping Stare (Daricara line).
-
New Trait: Vengeful (Ashclops line).
-
New Trait: Fast Metabolism (Volcadon line).
-
Traits that increase SP cost no longer stack.
-
Contained Power(+/++) Trait damage decreased to 20%, 40%, 60%.
-
Magic Layer(+/++) damage reduction is now the same (15%) at all stages.
-
Resistant/Scrapper(+/++) reduction decreased to 25%, 33%, 40%.
-
New items: Amplifier Gem, Type Gem, Rubber Rock, Rubyo.
-
Overcharger Gem now deals 20% (was 25%) additional damage.
-
Pista/Almo Stone damage increased to 35%.
-
Peca/Maca Stone defense increased by 20%.
Stat Changes
- Bearealis Speed change reverted back to 158.
- Hountrion Speed increased to 205.
- Megalobite increased Atk & Sp.Atk to 185.
- Mudma Atk increased to 220.
- Glamoth Atk increased to 165.
- Cyberite Speed increased to 157.
- Makinja Atk increased to 190.
- Skelatops Atk decreased to 220.
- Swampa Speed increased to 201.
- Infinix Sp.Def increased to 165.
Skill Changes
- Cyberite learns Super Drain by Skill Flash.
- Orotchy learns Fiery Breath by Skill Flash.
- Deecie learns Clearing Wind through Skill Flash.
- Arctiram learns Illusion Slice.
Trait Changes
- Cyberite line: Clean Retreat.
- Infinix line: Amplified.
- Serpike line: Empathetic.
- Swurmy line no longer has Strategist.
- Blazitaur line now has Tough Feet.
- Armadon line now has Strategist.
- Vulbrute line no longer has Steam Layer.
Move Adjustments
- Double Sting priority changed to normal.
- Sting base power increased to 80.
- Avalanche base power decreased to 95.
- Inversal now affects both user and opponent.
- Premonition SP cost increased to 8.
