🛡️🎮 Patch 1.6.2 Now Live! 🎮🛡️

🛡️🎮 Lust & Legends Developer Update: Patch 1.6.2 Now Live! 🎮🛡️

Greetings Adventurers!

We're thrilled to announce the release of Patch 1.6.2 for Lust & Legends, bringing several improvements and bug fixes to enhance your gaming experience in the world of Valoria. Thank you for your continued support and feedback as we strive to make the game even better with each update.

Here's what you can expect from Patch 1.6.2:

🔧 Minor Visual Bug Fixes: We've addressed some minor visual bugs, including hair clipping in the barmaid scene and optimization of character models to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

🖼️ Improved Hotspot Proximity: We've optimized the proximity of hotspots to reduce UI clutter, especially during larger combined quests. Now you can focus on the adventure without distraction!

🐛 Bug Fixes Based on User Feedback: We've listened to your feedback and addressed several bugs that were brought to our attention, including:

Removed Isabella's veil for visual consistency across scenes.

Fixed video in the Barmaid sequence that had forehead render errors.

Adjusted hotspot zones for characters to reduce UI clutter and improve interaction.

🎨 Main Menu Update: We've changed the main menu title card to feature a stunning image of Lyra, adding to the immersive atmosphere of the game.

Thank you to all our players for alerting us to these issues and helping us improve Lust & Legends. Your dedication and passion for the game are truly appreciated!

Update your game now and embark on new adventures in the kingdom of Valoria. Let's continue to make memories together in the world of Lust & Legends!