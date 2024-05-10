Adjusted special Gnome

Yo who's idea was it to make a special Gnome need 5,000 trees planted.
Definitely not me.
Adjusted it to 1,000 needed.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Yo who's idea was it to make a special Gnome need 5,000 trees planted.
Definitely not me.
Adjusted it to 1,000 needed.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update