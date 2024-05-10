alpha playtest: version 0.44

bug fixes and improvements:

fixed a bug where is you pressed right click in the pause menu, it would unpause the game and give you back the control to your character, but the pause menu would stay up.

cut a chunk off of the first levels landscape, which will improve performance slightly, reduce memory usage slightly, and have a slightly smaller file size. ( the landscape was unnecessarily big for everything i plan to have in this level )

edited the first levels landscape ( not just making it smaller, but added more hills )

new features:

added camera shake when you land after jumping.

added camera shake when jumping.

added detection for if theres something above you when uncrouching or un-crawling. if there is, and if it has a risk of blocking you from standing up/if theres a risk of getting stuck, it wont let you uncrouch or un-crawl until there isnt something blocking you