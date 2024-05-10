Version 0.5 - Map Editor, Chapter 4, 3rd Survival Map

Share · View all patches · Build 14329756 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 18:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to Version 0.5! Contrary to what the version number implies, we are not only halfway to full release. With this update, we'll have accomplished our Q2 Roadmap Goals. This patch in a nutshell:

Map Editor with Workshop Support

Chapter 4 of the Campaign

3rd Survival Map

17 New Achievements

6 New Techs

Hard Difficulty added to Campaign

Balance, QoL, Fixes & more!

Read on below for the full patch notes!



It's not a realistic map, but it gets the point across. Create at will!

General

Added the Map Editor and enabled Workshop Support!

-- This can be accessed from the main menu, and in both Quickplay and Co-op, there's now a submenu that allows you subscribe to and manage your workshop maps.

Recycles can now be used on Obstacles to remove them. Doing so does not give an ADD. The corresponding Tech has been retired.

-- Being able to do this completely trivializes some maps, so we've added a new Wall tile with the designated purpose of separating sections of the map.

The tutorial missions have been updated, and now have videos attached to them, introducing you to the concept of each mission before you get into it.

Added more images to the loading screen.

The Load Checkpoint button in all modes now shows which level and wave you're loading into.

Checkpoints no longer clear on Game Over.

A timescale option for 0.5x has been added to Replays.

Tooltips have been updated to prepare for localization down-the-road. In case you spot any errors, let us know.

Boss HP bars have been updated to be on top of the Boss. It will also still display at the top if there is only one Boss. This is to be able to support multiple Bosses.

Added 17 new Achievements:

No way out

Complete the 4th Chapter of the Campaign

Sightseeing

Complete an Optional Objective in the Campaign

Taking advantage

Complete 5 Optional Objectives in the Campaign

The harder they fall

Complete the first Boss mission on Hard difficulty.

Trojan horse

Complete the second Boss mission on Hard difficulty.

Probably not a meatball

Complete the third Boss mission on Hard difficulty.

I like trains

Complete the fourth Boss mission on Hard difficulty.

Survivor: Platform

Finish wave 30 of Survival Platform on Normal difficulty.

Epic Survivor: Platform

Finish wave 30 of Survival Platform on Hard difficulty.

Adaptation

Complete the “Contingency” Quickplay map on Hard difficulty with Chaos Mode turned on.

No Distractions

Complete the “Distraction” Quickplay map without activating any pre-placed Towers.

Networking

Complete the “Network Relay” Quickplay map while using at least 10 Network Towers.

Incorporated

Beat wave 30 in any Survival with a loadout consisting of only MegaCorp Defenses.

Red eyes

Beat wave 30 in any Survival with a loadout consisting of only Vex Industries Defenses.

Field research

Beat wave 30 in any Survival with a loadout consisting of only Astrosys Labs Defenses.

Makeshift solutions

Beat wave 30 in any Survival with a loadout consisting of only New Frontier Defenses.

Reshape the World

Open the Map Editor

New Axons

Added the "Iron Centipede" Boss!

Added the "Iron Centipede" Boss!

-- This Boss is in fact 6 Bosses in one, forming a line hovering above the path, protecting anything passing underneath them from taking damage entirely. All 6 parts are open to damage at the same time, and goes immune whenever one of them is destroyed.

-- This Boss is in fact 6 Bosses in one, forming a line hovering above the path, protecting anything passing underneath them from taking damage entirely. All 6 parts are open to damage at the same time, and goes immune whenever one of them is destroyed. The "Advanced Transport" Axon has been added to the game. It's tankier than a normal Transport, and on death, it spawns an Avenger Squadron.

Campaign

Chapter 4 is now available, featuring 8 new missions and continuing the story on Mega-451!

Campaign now features Hard difficulty.

Campaign Tech Tree has been updated again. In a nutshell:

-- Numerous techs have been shuffled out.

-- The first tree, based around Resources, requires more investment and is slightly nerfed overall.

-- The second tree, based around Expansion, several easily convenient Adds techs were moved towards the right side, requiring more investment.

-- The third tree, based around Defenses, has more upgrade levels and is generally buffed.

-- In order to progress properly, you will need to reset your Tech Tree.

Adjusted Mission 19's Story to use VP Stephens instead of Lieutenant Blake.

Quickplay

Updates and various difficulty tweaks to Contingency , Arrival & Network Relay to align with the new balance levels.

, & to align with the new balance levels. Added 3 new levels, Midnight, Fort Terra and Intersection.

Survival

Added the third Survival map, Platform !

Added the third Survival map, Platform !

-- This map is a randomly generated platform with checkpoints and pre-placed Generators and Aura Towers. There are no Expands, and you're given a free ADD every 3 waves. Enjoy manipulating the path to your heart's content!

! -- This map is a randomly generated platform with checkpoints and pre-placed Generators and Aura Towers. There are no Expands, and you're given a free ADD every 3 waves. Enjoy manipulating the path to your heart's content! The Power + Tech choice has had its Power reward dropped by 5 Power across the board.

Currently, Upgrades, Global Upgrades and Overloads feel like they come for free because Power is too easy to get. This is just moving the needle a little.

Currently, Upgrades, Global Upgrades and Overloads feel like they come for free because Power is too easy to get. This is just moving the needle a little. The first 3 wave end rewards now offer 3 Defense choices instead of 2.

The wave 120 Boss will now always be Goliath, since the other two Bosses mainly support the following waves and are a slog to kill in one wave. Plus, they have no chance of leaking.

Blank Canvas

Wave 90+ HP scaling has been slightly increased.

Survival Islands

Now have 2 additional Islands on the outer edges, and will always spawn with

-- 2 Credit Generators

-- 2 Power Generators

-- 2 Damage Aura Towers

-- 2 Slow Aura Towers

This is to reduce the need for rerolling your start and equalizing all runs a bit more.

Divider(Co-op)

-- 2 Credit Generators -- 2 Power Generators -- 2 Damage Aura Towers -- 2 Slow Aura Towers This is to reduce the need for rerolling your start and equalizing all runs a bit more. Multiple redundant Techs have been removed from the pool.

HP multiplier increased across the board.

Boss HPs have been increased across the board.

Balance

**

General

Overload Power cost is now increased by 1 each time you use it within the same wave. Resets each wave.

Shield charges have globally been reduced from 4 to 3.

Axons

**

Goliath Boss at wave 30 HP increased from 1200 to 1250 per stage.

Goliath Boss first stage move speed increased between waves 45 -- 90 in Survival.

Goliath Boss past wave 90 in Survival move speed rescaled from 0.5 / 0.75 / 1 to 0.6 / 0.8 / 1.

Colossus no longer blocks instances of Nanite Nest , Network and Seeker Drone damage regardless of where it's facing.

Linked Squadron healing is now done in intervals instead of continuously.

This hindered certain towers, like Arc Reactor and Nuclear, from dealing damage to them.

Replicators and Carriers now have a max of 6 spawned units out at a time.

Lifter HP reduced from 120 to 140.

Hover Jet HP increased from 60 to 70.

Defenses



Arc Reactor**

No longer applies a healing debuff on hit.

Instead applies a debuff that slows down the recharge rate of Shields by 50% for 6 seconds.

Cooldown increased from 2.6s to 4s.

Base damage increased from 18 to 30.

Base damage lost per bounce increased from -10% to -15%, U3 is unaffected.

U2 stun duration increased from 0.4s to 0.5s

U3 damage increased from 9 to 18.

U3 Power cost increased from 30 to 40.

Blast Cannon

U1 Bonus damage cap reduced from 70% to 50%.

This one was outdamaging several other AoE damage options with just a little setup.

Drilling Laser

Base damage increased from 6 to 10.

U1 base damage increased from 8 to 12.

Damage cap increased from 26 to 30.

U3 AoE reduced from 2 to 1.5.

Global Upgrade damage retention increased from 25% to 30%.

Electron Launcher

Energy Orb damaging AoE reduced from 2 to 1.5.

U1 damage reduced from 13 to 12.

Global Upgrade is now capped to a maximum of 8 range.

EMP Gatling

Base damage increased from 2 to 3.

U3 Damage Amp increased from 25% to 30%.

Gravity Generator

U2 Slow reduced from 35% to 25%.

U3 replaced:

-- Old: If there are 3 or less Axons within the Gravity field, apply a bonus slow of 30%.

-- New: Every 15 seconds, lift an Axon into the air for 6 seconds.

Global Upgrade replaced:

-- Old: Deals 4 damage around it every second.

-- New: If there are 3 or less Axons within the Gravity Field, increase the slow amount by 10%. This also applies to the extra gravity fields of U2.

-- Old: Deals 4 damage around it every second.

-- New: If there are 3 or less Axons within the Gravity Field, increase the slow amount by 10%. This also applies to the extra gravity fields of U2.

Frag Hammer

Damage increased from 90/45 to 100/50.

Primary tile stun increased from 0.7s to 0.8s.

Inertia Blaster

Base damage increased from 3 to 8.

Mass Driver

U2 has been moved to U1.

U1 Damage bonus reduced from 60% to 25%.

U2 replaced:

-- Old: Deals more damage when hitting fewer Axons.

-- New: Applies a 20% Damage Amp for 3s.

Global Upgrade replaced:

-- Old: If the Mass Driver hits less than 5 Axons, apply a 20% slow for 3 seconds.

-- New: Axons above 80% health take an additional 15% damage.

-- Old: If the Mass Driver hits less than 5 Axons, apply a 20% slow for 3 seconds.

-- New: Axons above 80% health take an additional 15% damage.

Network

Range increased by 1.

Base damage increased from 4 to 5.

U1 Damage cap increase per upgrade increased from 2 to 3.

U1 Damage cap increased from 40 to 48.

U2 Slow per upgrade reduced from 6% to 5%. Cap remains the same.

U3 Credit gain cap increased from 30 to 36.

Global Upgrade replaced:

-- Old: Reduces the upgrade cost of Astrosys Towers under the beams.

-- New: Increases the damage cap of the Network by 1 per connected Network tower, up to a cap of 10.

Nuclear

Credit Cost increased from 100 to 125.

Base damage increased from 3 to 5.

Now applies a debuff that reduces healing within the range of Nuclear towers by 35%.

U1 Damage cap increased from 10 to 12.

U3 Debuff damage increased from 3 to 5 per second.

U3 now starts dealing its Debuff damage immediately when entering the area of the first Nuclear U3 Tower, rather than when leaving it.

Orbital Cannon

Base damage increased from 26 to 30.

U2 damage increased from 32 to 36.

Plasma Cannon

Base damage increased from 32 to 36.

Plasmathrower

Now fires for 1.5 seconds, dealing damage every 0.5s, then has a cooldown of 2s.

Now ignores Shields.

Base damage increased from 12 to 16.

U2 damage increased from 6 to 12.

U3 damage increased from 10 to 12.

Plasma Saw

Is now called Energy Saw !

! No longer deals Plasma damage.

U2 now ignores Shields.

U3 replaced:

-- Old: Reduced damage. Applies a Damage amp to all targets within range.

-- New: If it breaks a Shield, stun the Axon for 0.8 seconds.

Plasma Vent

Now ignores Shields.

Radiation Vent

U2 Damage debuff is no longer cleared by Purger, only the Slow.

Reaper

Damage Cap increased from 30 to 32.

U3 damage bonus per debuff increased from 25% to 30%.

Seeker Drone

Axons can now only have one Seeker Drone attached to them.

Base damage increased from 8 to 9.

U1 damage cap reduced from 20 to 15.

In extreme cases, this outdamaged more expensive options by almost 50%.

In extreme cases, this outdamaged more expensive options by almost 50%. U3 damage increased from 5 to 6.

Global Upgrade damage bonus is now capped to 5(20 tiles in distance).

This tower was too spammable, and now it can be bumped a bit for general use.

Siphon Cannon

On default targeting, it will now prioritize Axons within the final 20% of the path.

U3 damaging field now ignores Shields.

This is to reduce its utility value vs. Shields.

Target Marker

Now has a stored damage cap of 4000.

It was disproportionally good in lategame Survival due to tighly packed waves and this is just intended to hit that upper end.

It was disproportionally good in lategame Survival due to tighly packed waves and this is just intended to hit that upper end. U1 & U2 upgrade costs increased from 25 to 30.

Temporal Mine

Axons cannot be teleported by Temporal Mine more than once.

Cooldown increased from 10s to 15s.

Now uses a small AoE instead of being a direct hit.

Will now always hit Boosters and Replicants.

U1 replaced:

-- Old: Reduced cooldown when teleporting 3 or more Axons.

-- New: Increases AoE.

U2 Slow AoE increased from 1 to 1.5.

U3 Amp increased from 20% to 25%.

Global Upgrade replaced:

-- Old: Deals 12 damage within 2 AoE of where Axons are teleported.

-- New: Deals 75 damage to teleported Axons, ignoring Armor and Shields.

World Engine

Base damage reduced from 14 to 13.

U3 damage increased from 11 to 18.

Overloads

**

Stasis Wave AoE reduced from 3 to 2.

Techs

**

6 new Techs have been added.

-- The first healing support unit(Supply Tank, Repairer, Adv. Repairer or Medivac) that is killed in each wave will blow up, triggering a Nuke around it.

-- The first Defense you place down each wave will have a 5x5 Damage Aura applied to it that deals 6 damage per second to anything within it. Selling first deactivates this Tech for the duration of the wave.

-- Selling a Defense costing 75 base Credits or less does not consume a Sell charge. (Ignores cost reduction Techs). Can only trigger once per wave.

-- Gives 3 Power during the wave for each 20% of the path the Axons progress.

-- Axons take 10% more damage while Stunned.

-- 50% of your highest resource gets converted to the other. Power is twice the value of Credits.

"+1 ADDs if you don't have an ADD at the end of the Wave" reworked.

-- Now gives an extra ADD when picking up ADDs from the End of Wave Reward.

"Credit bonus per 10 path length" has been reworked.

-- Now only takes your longest path into account, making it eligible for multi-path maps.

Hitting 15 Axons with an Overload no longer gives a Recycle, instead refunds the Overload cost for that use.

Credits per wave now has a minimum wave of 10 and Credits per wave have been reduced from 16 to 14 in Survival.

Power per wave now has a minimum wave of 10 and Power per wave have been reduced from 8 to 7 in Survival.

These two Techs just gave you free income that was pretty high.

Same Tower Credit Reduction cap reduced from 10 to 8 in Survival.

Power per adjacent empty tile has been reduced from 3 to 2 in Survival.

Recycle gives Power bonus reduced from 15 to 10 in Survival.

Life Refund now has minimum wave of 15, up from 10 in Survival.

Removed the "Unupgraded Tower kills generate Credits per wave" Tech from the Survival Tech pool.

Credits Generated when Axons pass a Blocker down from 4 to 3 per Blocker. Cap remains the same.

Power Bonus on Trap and Mine kills no longer has a maximum wave.

Mine cooldown reduction reduced from 15% to 10%.

Stun On Leak cooldown increased from 1s to 3s.

25+ Axons on the field damage increased from 10 to 20.

Sacrifice Lives to gain Credits and Power bonus increased from 50/25 to 60/30.

Marked Tile now gives another tile every 60 tiles, up from 50. Damage amp reduced from 20% to 10%.

The following Techs are now deactivated for the duration of the wave if you use a Sell.

-- Power On Build

-- 100 Credits or higher Tower gives ADD

-- 40 or more Power in a wave gives an ADD

-- Isolated Tower Gives ADD

-- Exit Tower Gives a Recycle

This is to prevent these Techs from being abused by just selling and replacing your Defenses each wave.

Survival Upgrades

**

Tear Down now gives a Sell every 3 waves, up from every 2.

Planning Ahead now also grants a Blocker on waves 5, 10 and 15.

Resilient now gives you the life bonus each time you kill a Boss.

Tread Lightly Slow reduced from 10% to 5%.

Bloodthirsty damage bonus reduced from 10% to 5%.

Freebies now gives a secondary free Tech at wave 10.

Focus Development Tech bans increased from 2 to 3.

Loadout Adjustment Defense bans increased from 1 to 2.

Focus Development and Loadout Adjustment no longer reroll the other options when banning a Defense or Tech.

Last Ditch Defense damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Bargain now gives an additional free Defense Upgrade.

Locked In no longer gives a free Defense Tech. Instead, reduces the Upgrade Cost on all Defenses of the last type you picked up by 3.

Tactical Positioning damage bonus increased from 1% to 2%, making it easier to trigger. Cap remains the same.

Mega Expansionist Credit discount reduced from 8 to 6.

Mad Science Power discount reduced from 4 to 3.

Tactical Upgrade damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Corpo, Mega Expansionist and Mad Science are now deactivated for the duration of the wave if you use a Sell.

This is to prevent these Upgrades from being abused by just selling and replacing your Defenses each wave.

Fixes

**

Fixed an issue in late game Survival where you would almost exclusively get Recycles in the End of Wave Rewards.

Fixed an issue where the Stasis Wave Overload was causing a Desync.

Fixed an issue where the random generation seed was causing a Desync in combination with the Marked Tile Tech.

Fixed a desync caused by loading a checkpoint.

Fixed a desync caused by Blast Cannon .

. Fixed various other minor causes of Desyncs.

Made some tweaks to the End of Wave Sync Check in Co-op.

Fixed an issue where Co-op games could get stuck due to Sync Check.

Fixed an issue where personal Tech activation popups would be shown to all players in Co-op.

Fixed an issue where you could get Upgrades for your allies' Defenses in Co-op Survival when banning a Tower or Tech.

Fixed an issue where your rewards would repeat in Co-op Survival.

Fixed an issue with Survival Co-op replays desyncing when jumping to wave.

Fixed the "Waves until next expand" tooltip in Survival Co-op being off.

Fixed being able to spam inputs to build beyond your Credit limit in Co-op.

Fixed being able to invite someone from a different version of the game to your Co-op lobbies. It'll now give an error popup.

Fixed an issue where World Engine's max damage wasn't increased by damage buffs.

Fixed an issue where Nuclear could not benefit from damage buffs.

Fixed an issue where Siphon Cannon's cooldown could drop below 0.

Fixed an issue where Command Link was connecting to Portable Generator.

Fixed multiple instances of damage and debuffs bypassing the Lifter immunity applied to the lifted unit.

Fixed an issue where some Axons would take flight without wings.

Fixed Gravity Generator U2 giving buff indicators on Traps and Mines built next to it.

Fixed the Expansionist Survival Upgrade not resetting on wave end.

Fixed being able to select Axons through the UI.

Fixed an issue where Armor and Shields would reset when hitting a pathing checkpoint.

Fixed an issue where a Tower would remain visible on the minimap after being sold.

Fixed an issue where Overload tooltips were not being updated after picking up the corresponding Overload Techs.

Fixed an issue where the No Adjacent Tower Bonus Tech was being deactivated by adjacent pre-placed Towers.

Fixed an issue where the Life Gambit tech tooltip always displayed as failed.

tech tooltip always displayed as failed. Fixed an issue where anything in the game that "bounces" could bounce to invalid targets.

Fixed a rare issue where Obstacles didn't spawn in Survival.

Fixed an issue where the Boss HP was not clearing on death.

Removed a bunch of Debug messages in the game logging.

Multiple fixes and adjustments to how checkpoints are saved.

Multiple tooltip fixes.

As per usual with a bunch of balance updates and fixes, Leaderboards have been reset.

Lastly, we have a walkthrough of the Map Editor. It covers the basics, shows you how to set up a few waves, and how to publish.



That covers it for Version 0.5! Of course, the Map Editor isn't finished, and we'll continue to update it while we work on our Q3 Goals. We hope you enjoy all the new content, making maps, and trying others' maps on the Workshop!