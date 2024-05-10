Friday Progress Report 362

Share · View all patches · Build 14329718 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We got a lot of feedback recently, so we are working on small improvements and leaving the Fairy interactions for next week.

We are experimenting a bit with outlines and the ambient occlusion to improve interiors.

While my brother messes with the shaders I have added several new signs and increased the size of the existing signs to make them more visible.

The NPC window now has more details on NPC quests, like the amount and item name.

We are also adding the hotkeys for building and fishing to the left side of the screen (can be disabled on settings)

There are more small changes we are working on, if everything goes well (not likely) we will release today or tomorrow.