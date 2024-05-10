 Skip to content

Forsaken Shadows Playtest update for 10 May 2024

Forsaken Shadows Playtest - Build v1.2

10 May 2024

Patch Notes

New Content:

Level design and new decorative elements
Physics objects

Improvements:

Adjustments to lighting conditions have been made to ensure an optimal player experience.

