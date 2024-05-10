The Splintered Sea - Water Levels | Feature Overview #4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Everyone!

Today we’re going to talk about The Splintered Sea’s upcoming ocean themed campaign and sandbox.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2165710/Besiege_The_Splintered_Sea/

The new campaign takes place in The Seas of Autilis, a territory occupied by seafaring people known as the Offlanders. Highly adept in the art of ship building, the Offlanders sail the sea around their islands in a variety of ships, some built for transport & trade, while others are built for war.



The Offlanders don’t just rely on floating defenses either, they also have a habit of mining their coastal waters and have built formidable defensive structures on their rocky island homes.



When it came to creating ocean environments, both for the campaign and sandbox, we wanted to make the areas beneath the surface just as interesting and interactive as those above it.

Beneath the waves you’ll find scenes featuring beautiful aquatic flora, marine life and the last remains of ancient beasts.



In addition to the campaign, The Splintered Sea also brings an ocean Sandbox level featuring several points of interest, including: A calm zone & circuit for racing high-speed craft, a powerful Galleon to fight and various ruins to explore & people to terrorize!

That's all for today, but we have also just posted an FAQ for the expansion on our Discord.

Just two more weeks until you'll be raiding settlements, drowning armies and burning fleets in The Splintered Sea! We hope you're as hyped as we are, can't wait to see what you guys get up to in this new water world!

Cheers,

Von

If you haven't already, please consider wishlisting the expansion and check out The Splintered Sea's steam page for more information!


