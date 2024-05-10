 Skip to content

Wastelander update for 10 May 2024

Tutorial updates and polish

Last edited 10 May 2024 – 17:26:09 UTC

This patch contains another round of updates and improvements to the tutorial. It now contains videos to show specific gameplay elements as well as reduced amounts of text.

Please let us know if you see any issues or have any suggestions.

