Major:
- Fixed a crash caused by wiring 3 modules in a circular way
- Fixed soft lock happening in Tutorial
- Fixed "Heal"-button not working in camp or shop
Various:
- Tweaked Japanese localization
- Reworked brachiosaurus fight
- Fixed minor issue when playing the tutorial on Steam Deck
- Added message when passing module to unfocused character (right click)
- Fixed Toggled Crust Remover not waiting for Merger Factory
- Fixed issues with faulty cooldown from Dynosaur's "Savage" Attack
- Fixed exception when taking module from an ?-Event
- Fixed faulty "Win 10 runs" achievement
- Fixed "Module Constructed" achievement progress not applying properly
