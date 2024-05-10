 Skip to content

Rogue Voltage update for 10 May 2024

Hotfix #1

Major:

  • Fixed a crash caused by wiring 3 modules in a circular way
  • Fixed soft lock happening in Tutorial
  • Fixed "Heal"-button not working in camp or shop

Various:

  • Tweaked Japanese localization
  • Reworked brachiosaurus fight
  • Fixed minor issue when playing the tutorial on Steam Deck
  • Added message when passing module to unfocused character (right click)
  • Fixed Toggled Crust Remover not waiting for Merger Factory
  • Fixed issues with faulty cooldown from Dynosaur's "Savage" Attack
  • Fixed exception when taking module from an ?-Event
  • Fixed faulty "Win 10 runs" achievement
  • Fixed "Module Constructed" achievement progress not applying properly

