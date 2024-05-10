DD#171 In the name of God, KILL! THEM! ALL!

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

According to very recent history. Every May, there is a very special festival celebrated by people globally. In such a festival, people will kill at a lot of things, chant BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD! SKULL FOR THE SKULL THRONE! And get a lot of Warhammer game discounts. Right, that's the Skull Festival. Even though you can never find anything in our game that is directly from the Warhammer universe because of legal reasons, Una just uploaded her Khrone faith mod to the Steam Workshop so that we can also have some fun.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3241823590

Something unique about this mod is that in addition to adding a new faith of Khrone worship to the game, the Mod also changed the configuration of the Blood Gods array so that you may even see certain enemies worship Khrone in the game after activating the mod. Combined with the human-pet feature from last week, maybe you can enslave a group of Khrone Berserker at your service if you are lucky.

That's about a new Mod. Now, let's see what content has been added to the game itself.

There are of course other bloodthirsty gods and goddesses out there. So, I picked a few of them to add to the game.



Not all bloodlust divines are male, we can certainly have a goddess that equally brings wars, violence, and destruction. But, I am not that much of a politically correct person. A much more important reason to Add Enyo to the game is, that she is also known as the "Destroyer of Cities and Civilizations." Pretty much like what those Bandit Berserkers want to do. In the game, the faith has bonus damages against machines and constructions to reflect such aspects of Enyo.



As we have those berserkers in the game, we certainly must have the origin of the concept of "Berserkers." Thus, we also got the Norse Paganism faith which empowers "Berserk Attack" down to a raw power level.

Those new blood gods and goddesses shall make berserker enemies become more diverse. They are no longer all Kong's followers, they now have a much wider range of possible faiths. Unlike the relatively gentler Kong faith, all those new faiths added this week can directly pray to gain attack power instead of praying for healing or cleansing. Their main devotion generation mechanisms are from killing instead of praying or doing good deeds such as helping an old lady cross the road. They also do not care where the blood comes from as long as it flows. Thus, when you need some emergency devotion points feel free to stab a teammate to death. :)

However, it's not just those who seem barbaric or even straight evil faith that allow their followers to show devotion to killing.

It's time to show how bad-ass the force of good and order can be. After all, in very recent history, we also learned that only when good guys have bigger guns than bad guys, the bad guys will be deterred. Thus, a new organization known as the Eternal Staff has been added to the game. They follow a charismatic leader who is a veteran of supernatural wars since about 20 years ago. Yes, that's also related to what happened 20 years ago in real life. Something special to all those who have played this game for a long time. Yet, I'll not assume you know anything about him. Thus, his past will be retold just like the Dark Elf King.



But, unlike the Dark Elf King, we human ages.

Their leader is not the only factor that makes them distinctive. Another definitive feature is this organization follows Christianity even in the capital of the Nise Federation where most populations follow the Samujier faith. Thus, they take a much more harsh stand against certain monsters.





You can unlock some faith tenets like those during your interaction with them.

You can finally customize your good faith into a military order to kill monsters to gain your devotion instead of a soup kitchen that gains devotion only by praying and helping the poor.

Both of those new tenets can be applied to any Abrahamic faith, not just Christianity. Because on the matter of killing those monsters, there seems to be no significant difference no matter whether someone uses the words "God", "Hashem" or "Allāh" in their prayers while everyone says "Amen," "Āmīn ", or "Ameen" to conclude their prayers. To an extent, even those in the Samujier faith but consider Samujier to be Jesus can use those two new tenets. Maybe the names of those tenets need to be dynamically changed to better fit to the center belief. But, that will require another system to be implemented first. Thus, that will be a topic of another time.

More about the Eternal Staff organization:

They may even consider the Samujier faith too weak against evil.



With all those unique features while being a local organization inside the Nise Federation, they certainly gained the attention of externally powerful potential allies.



Of course, their Latin must be legit, unlike a certain other organization that speaks plastic Latin.



There are other small features such as you can now "recruit" employees for the Fall-From-Grace Brothel. Please find them in the full update logs below if you are interested.

That's for this week. Happy killing and showing your devotion to the faith of your choice.

Maybe I will even kill the game price a bit soon. (Likely, the game will be on sale this weekend because of a certain event.)

The full update logs:

20240504

English

############Content###############

[Trading]You can now bulk sell poops.

[Trading]You can now bulk sell eggs.

[Trading]You can now bulk sell fish.

[Trading]You can now bulk sell meat.

[Trading]You can now bulk sell fertilizer.

[Trading]You can now cancel your bulk sell actions anytime before finalizing the deal.

[Faith]New Belief: Enyo (Still Working in Progress.)

[Faith]Added a new NPC faith: Cult of Enyo

[Faith]The Cult of Enyo is considered a blood god worship. Thus, random berserkers may follow this faith.

###########Debug##################

[Trading]Fixed a bug that you can sell items that an NPC does not want via using the bulk sell hotkey.

[Trading]Fixed a bug that the money window is not updated after a bulk sell.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的便便。

【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的蛋。

【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的鱼。

【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的肉。

【交易】你现在可以批量卖出所有的肥料。

【交易】你现在可以在完成交易前的任何时候取消批量卖出。

【信仰】新信仰核心：埃尼奥 （依然在施工中）

【信仰】新的NPC信仰：埃尼奥密教

【信仰】埃尼奥密教是一种血神信仰。所以随机的狂战士可能会跟随这种信仰。

###########Debug##################

【交易】修复了你可以用批量贩卖的快捷键向NPC贩卖他们并不想要的物品的Bug。

【交易】修复了金钱窗口未在批量贩卖物品后更新的Bug。

20240505

English

############Content###############

[Faith]Added a new type of prayer: Pray for Aggression

[Faith]The Enyo faith is now complete.

[Faith]New Religious Book: <<Enyo, The Destroyer of Civilization>>

[Loot]Bandit Berserkers may now drop <<Enyo, The Destroyer of Civilization>>.

[Shopping]The Arena Trainer in Katan may sometimes sell <<Enyo, The Destroyer of Civilization>>.

[Faith]New Belief: Norse Paganism (Always Available)

[Faith]The "Sanctioned Raider" tenet now has a 50% discount if your belief is Norse Paganism.

[Faith]Added a new NPC blood god faith based on Norse Paganism that random Bandit Berserkers may follow.

###########Debug##################

Fixed a bug that when you gain a new state effect via praying, the state window was not correctly updated.

Fixed a crash when a window tries to display the special attribution of additional gold from battles in some cases.

Fixed a bug that certain types of human pets cannot be butchered.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【信仰】增加了一种新的祈祷种类：祈祷获得攻击力

【信仰】埃尼奥信仰完成

【信仰】新宗教书籍：《埃尼奥-文明的毁灭者》

【掉落物】强盗狂战士现在可能掉落《埃尼奥-文明的毁灭者》

【购物】卡坦的竞技场训练师现在有时会贩卖《埃尼奥-文明的毁灭者》

【信仰】新信仰核心：古北欧诸神

【信仰】【正当掠夺者】信条在核心是【古北欧诸神】时现在有50%的折扣。

【信仰】加入了一个新的基于古北欧诸神的NPC血神信仰，强盗狂战士可能信奉这种信仰。

###########Debug##################

修复了在战斗中通过祈祷获得一种状态效果时，状态窗口没有更新的Bug。

修复了某些情况下窗口试图绘制战斗后额外获得的金钱的特殊属性数值时崩溃的情况。

修复了部分人类宠物无法被屠宰的Bug。

20240506

English

############Content###############

[Samujier]New Location: Eternal Staff Estate (Still Working in Progress)

[Tileset]Added a new tileset for your pocket dimension: Eternal Staff Estate

[Samujier]The House of the 20th now also uses the tileset of Eternal Staff Estate.

[Eternal Staff Estate]Some short story content will play when you enter this location for the first time. There are additional dialogs if you bring an undead or demon pet with you.

[Eternal Staff Estate]Added a front desk NPC that can tell you some basic information about this organization.

[Butterfly]Once you have visited the Eternal Staff Estate, you can teleport there.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【萨姆吉尔】新地点：永恒之杖公馆（仍然在施工中）

【图块】加入了一个可以在口袋空间中使用的图块：永恒之杖公馆

【萨姆吉尔】第20号房现在同样使用永恒之杖公馆的图块。

【永恒之杖公馆】首次进入时会有一段简短的剧情自动播放。如果你带着一只亡灵或者恶魔宠物的话，会有额外的对话。

【永恒之杖公馆】加入了一个前台NPC，可以提供一些关于这个组织的基本信息。

【蝴蝶之翼】在你首次访问过永恒之杖公馆后，你可以传送到那里。

20240507

English

############Content###############

[Character Customization]Added 1 new playable male character variation.

[Eternal Staff Estate]The entrance of this building now has a magic circle that will kill all your demons or undead pets.

[Eternal Staff Estate]The library is now accessible with corrupted books.

[Butterfly]You can now use Butterfly Wings to exit the Eternal Staff Estate.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【角色自定义】加入了一个新的可用男性角色外观。

【永恒之杖公馆】这个建筑的入口现在有个魔法阵会击杀你队伍里的所有亡灵和恶魔队友。

【永恒之杖公馆】图书馆区域可以进入，有被腐蚀的书籍。

【蝴蝶之翼】你现在可以用蝴蝶之翼快速离开永恒之杖公馆。

20240508

English

############Content###############

[Fall-from-Grace Brothel]Added a mission board. Procedurally generated missions are to be added later.

[Fall-from-Grace Brothel]You can now help Thegpa to "recruit" employees. (Some of your teammates will react negatively if you do so if they are in your group at the moment.)

[Eternal Staff Estate]The meeting room on the left side is now accessible. It also has a magic circle that will kill all your demons or undead pets.

[The Ancient Old Bridge]This area may now have some bunnies.

[The Ancient Old Bridge]This area may now have some chickens.

[Enemy]Thegpa is now evil enough to have the "wicked" tag on him. So you can damage him with holy water directly even if he is still human.

############System################

Added a module to get a character's display dynamically. It's used for certain NPCs whose names will not be revealed initially.

Added an array that contains race_id that shall be considered technically human.

Refactored the reaction of your teammates when you are doing any human trafficking business into a unified common event function.

############MOD#################

Una's Khrone Mod is now available in the Steam Workshop.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【失宠妓院】加入了一个任务公告板。过程生成任务会在之后加入。

【失宠妓院】你现在可以为塞帕【招募】工作人员。(部分队友如果当时在队伍里的时候，会对你的行为表现出反感。)

【永恒之杖公馆】左侧的一间会议室现在可以进入。入口同样有个会击杀你所有亡灵和恶魔队友的魔法阵。

【那座远古的石桥】这个区域现在可能有兔兔出没。

【那座远古的石桥】这个区域现在可能有鸡出没。

【敌人】塞帕因为道德过于败坏，现在有了大恶人标签。因此，尽管他依然是人类，你可以用圣水直接对他造成伤害。

############System################

加入了一个动态活动一个角色显示的名称的模块。用于那些名字不会一开始就显示的NPC们。

加入了一个数组包含了所有在技术上应该被认为是人类的race_id。

重构了队友对你进行任何人口贩卖交易时的反应到一个公共事件函数中。

############MOD#################

Una的恐虐Mod出现在了Steam工坊。

20240509

English

############Content###############

[Special Attribution]New Special Attribution: Gain devotion when killing enemy undead.

[Special Attribution]New Special Attribution: Gain devotion when killing enemy demons.

[Faith]New Tenet: Crusade Against Undeads

[Faith]New Tenet: Crusade Against Demons

############System################

Refactored code so that faith effects that trigger when a character kills another character are managed in the Faith Manager while the battler class calls the functions there when conditions are met.

It also comes with a mod interface.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【特殊属性】新特殊属性：击杀敌方亡灵获得虔诚

【特殊属性】新特殊属性：击杀敌方恶魔获得虔诚

【信仰】新信条：圣战：讨伐亡灵

【信仰】新信条：圣战：讨伐恶魔

############System################

重构了代码让一个角色击杀另外一个角色时所触发的信仰效果代码移动到了信仰管理器模组，角色在触发条件时将会调用那里的函数，而非自身的代码。

顺便加入了对应的Mod接口。

20240510

English

############Content###############

[Eternal Staff Estate]The room on the right is now accessible.

[Eternal Staff Estate]When you enter this room for the first time, a short story will play out.

[Eternal Staff Estate]The tenents the "Crusade Against Undeads" and the "Crusade Against Demons" can be unlocked during this part of the story if they were not unlocked elsewhere.

简体中文

##########Content#################

【永恒之杖公馆】右侧的房间现在可以进入。

【永恒之杖公馆】首次进入这个房间时，一段剧情会播放。

【永恒之杖公馆】在这段剧情中，你可以解锁【圣战：讨伐亡灵】和【圣战：讨伐恶魔】的信条。（如果此前没有在别处解锁的话。）

