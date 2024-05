Share · View all patches · Build 14329461 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 12:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks, just some quick bug fixes:

Fixed several UI input bugs (including one submitted by TheChronicleHunter, thanks!)

Fixed an incorrect note in one of the scenario songs

Fixed an unlikely but devastating crash in the music engine

Plus we've dotted some cool text effects around the game for special dialogue:



That's it for now, but we've got something fun coming down the pipeline, to be announced soon!