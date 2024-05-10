New weapons (Update v0.5.12)

Last time we promised to update the content again and we're keeping our word!

News in brief

Today we bring you new firearms and melee weapons - some of which can be crafted. As well as adding some new sounds to the game, we've also fixed and unified the alignment of weapons in the direction of fire. We've added new visual effects to the firearms. We've also added a new kneeling shooting option. And we've also added a new female playable character (more new playable characters coming soon!). Oh, and lest we forget, we've also slightly increased the capacity of the jacket inventory to make it even a little easier for new players to start the game. We hope this helps a bit in the first few minutes in our unforgiving wasteland!

We're still working on the game and improving it. That's also why we're trying to release these small updates to the game and content on an ongoing basis, so you can keep up with the latest version of the game.

Thank you all for your support!



