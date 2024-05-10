V0.5.16264更新日志

**
优化内容
**
1.困难/极难难度的突破寿命消耗系数从200%/400%下调为150%/250%
2.操作选择时，将键盘操作选择框的说明改为“尚在开发中...”
3.修复特殊情况下，入侵值显示错误的问题
4.修复大世界场景下，POI铭牌UI会拦截鼠标点击地格信息的问题
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
**
**
1.困难/极难难度的突破寿命消耗系数从200%/400%下调为150%/250%
2.操作选择时，将键盘操作选择框的说明改为“尚在开发中...”
3.修复特殊情况下，入侵值显示错误的问题
4.修复大世界场景下，POI铭牌UI会拦截鼠标点击地格信息的问题
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update