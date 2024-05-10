 Skip to content

道衍诀 update for 10 May 2024

V0.5.16264更新日志

10 May 2024

优化内容

1.困难/极难难度的突破寿命消耗系数从200%/400%下调为150%/250%
2.操作选择时，将键盘操作选择框的说明改为“尚在开发中...”
3.修复特殊情况下，入侵值显示错误的问题
4.修复大世界场景下，POI铭牌UI会拦截鼠标点击地格信息的问题

