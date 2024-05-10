Minimimum Search Time Removal

Fixed an issue where the Card Library could fail to update upon purchasing a card.

Effects that increase the strength of equipment bonuses will no longer apply to cooldown reduction.

The ability to input a minimum search time has been removed.

The Hunter Class Perk can now be toggled on and off.

The ability to specify a minimum search time was in response to an issue some players were having in which their previously working builds would be broken by the speed increase from the Hunter class perk. I've gotten some feedback that being able to set the time undermines a lot of the challenge in designing a build to fight a monster, so I am undoing the change. To help mitigate the issue that the speed increase from the Hunter Class Perk causes, it can now be toggled on and off.