NEW TREE! Plus, balance changes

Share · View all patches · Build 14329326 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 16:32:24 UTC by Wendy

New Additions

Added a new tree “RedWood Tree”

Changed max level symbol from “10” to “”

Adjusted pricing for Gnome House and Cow

Did maths to ensure all trees are a progressive increase in payout over the previous

Reduced Gnome level bonus from 2 wood /s to 1 wood/s

Reduced Birch duration from 60s to 55s

Adjusted Cedar tree cost from 360 to 300 and bonus from 2800 to 1800

Cedar trees are viable for a longer time now

*Fixed tilemap overlapping upon load, only one will be showing active upon load

In Progress

*Create a new upgrade in the upgrade shop “Chef Gnome”