Forest Fellers update for 10 May 2024

NEW TREE! Plus, balance changes

Share · View all patches · Build 14329326 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 16:32:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Additions

Added a new tree “RedWood Tree”
Changed max level symbol from “10” to “
Adjusted pricing for Gnome House and Cow
Did maths to ensure all trees are a progressive increase in payout over the previous
Reduced Gnome level bonus from 2 wood /s to 1 wood/s
Reduced Birch duration from 60s to 55s
Adjusted Cedar tree cost from 360 to 300 and bonus from 2800 to 1800

  • Cedar trees are viable for a longer time now
    *Fixed tilemap overlapping upon load, only one will be showing active upon load

In Progress

*Create a new upgrade in the upgrade shop “Chef Gnome”

  • Will auto feed your Gnomes fruit
    *Working on a zoom feature (but my tilemap is busted when I use it)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2874091
  • Loading history…
