NEW TREE! Plus, balance changes

New Additions
Added a new tree “RedWood Tree”
Changed max level symbol from “10” to “”
Adjusted pricing for Gnome House and Cow
Did maths to ensure all trees are a progressive increase in payout over the previous
Reduced Gnome level bonus from 2 wood /s to 1 wood/s
Reduced Birch duration from 60s to 55s
Adjusted Cedar tree cost from 360 to 300 and bonus from 2800 to 1800
- Cedar trees are viable for a longer time now
*Fixed tilemap overlapping upon load, only one will be showing active upon load
In Progress
*Create a new upgrade in the upgrade shop “Chef Gnome”
- Will auto feed your Gnomes fruit
*Working on a zoom feature (but my tilemap is busted when I use it)
Changed files in this update