Cakefoot update for 10 May 2024

Update to corrected Linux build for Ubuntu-18 instead of Debian-Testing

10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This replaces the Linux testing build with the Ubuntu-18 build which has wider compatibility

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2869022
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2869025
  • Loading history…
