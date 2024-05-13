Patch Notes - May 2024 - 1.5.0

⭐Changes inspired by our community!

Major Features

--- The Reminiscing Mirror: View all the 38 Pixel Art cinematics from the game in The Garden once you unlocked them

--- Ban Spells: You can now ban heroes and common spells from the Merchant

--- Destiny Level 100: You can now go past Destiny Level 54 with new challenges like fighting 2 Zodiacs at once and more!

--- Resilience Mode: Option in Gameplay similar to Hades God Mode, if you activate it will reduce damage taken by 20% and +2% each time you die for a total of up to 80% and -1% each time you success a run.

Small Features

--- community inspired ⭐ Burn Stacks can now exceed 10 stacks and not be lost after a Combustion

--- A Yalee allows you to reset one time the Echoes options in Echoes Island, unlocked once you beat Destiny Level 6 once (like Yalee in Telluric Ruins)

--- community inspired ⭐ Octave Weapon Passive Coniicio Iocor and Kiran Weapon Passive Santôryû could spawn out of reach

--- Icons of Echoes you have from Void Catalyst / Telescope are displayed when starting a run so you don't miss them

--- Adjusted the Red feedback for Ice projectile of the Burning Djinn

--- Octave Weapon passive Aura Meridies (lasers in fight rooms) now prevents jumping to avoid interrupting it by jumping

--- Ghost Enemies now cannot attack for the first 0,4 seconds after their apparition to give more to give to see the enemy spawned

--- New icons showing spells and gambits loot affinities

---* Equipping an Aura on the same Aura will increase its quality if Aura can be improved

Balancing

--- Fire Plasma Aura now add 2 Burn Stacks instead of 5

--- Killing enemies give a bit more XP points than before

--- Malices from Destiny level : Used Pockets / Life Crusher & Leaking Foes (losing max hp/ mana & quartz when hit) now have a cooldown in case you get hit multiple times quickly

--- community inspired ⭐ Kiran Weapon passive Flower Power now restores 2 charges instead of 1 when using King Counter

--- Shielded Foes giving Armor Points to enemies in Destiny Levels has been reduced from 50% chances to 30% chances to give armor to enemies

--- Yalee Tickets and Memory Fragments loots are more frequent

--- Thunder Elite Aspect waits a bit longer before hitting for the first time and increased time between each hit + it cannot be too small as it used to be to avoid not seeing it behind an enemy + add of a red feedback visual to better see it + it doesn't hit anymore while fading out

--- Calie Gems Weapons Passive Aerial Strike cooldown from 8 seconds to 7 secs and the area of effect is bigger now

--- Reduced Shadow Clones health amount in World 1 and World 2

--- Vampiric Foes effect does not work anymore from Elite Aspects, Thorny Foes and Vengeful Foes

---* community inspired ⭐ The Master Ultimate bar doesn't charge anymore while summoning Heroes Clones

Level Design

---* Removed an unwanted Fire Portal in an exploration room

Music & SFX

---* Bigger Sound when deactivating a Weapon Passive in Arsenal to avoid unequip by error

Interface

--- Apparition of texts in Main Menu is faster now

--- Getting in Gameplay option from ingame would place you on second option instead of first one

--- Reduced brightness on Main Menu characters when changing menu

--- Main Menu options are more to the right and Heroes on Main Menu too to have more space for texts

--- Main Menu options texts is larger and font size is smaller to write more things

--- Reworked some French terms in options Gameplay for better understanding

---* community inspired ⭐ Quest progress in The Arsenal no longer halts during co-op if a player without the required weapon is hit in a specific room.

Visuals

--- Burn Effects color is more orange so it's more different from Electrify Effects

--- Kiran Weapon passive Flower Power and Calie Weapon passive Homing Spear now have visual feedback for their charges

--- Elite Aspects elements now spawn behind enemies and players

--- Changed the Fire sprites displayed on ground from Leo's fight and Burning Djinn + added a red feedback behind the fire for these elements

--- Taking damage with Barrier effect on is better feedbacked

--- Taken damage number are visible for longer

Bug Fixes

--- community inspired ⭐ Katana Judgment Cut Weapon Passive could aim Ghost enemies

--- community inspired ⭐ Claws Kusarigama's fury Weapon Passive was not working during Zodiacs encounters

--- community inspired ⭐ Pressed Cancel on Papa Yalee Character category would not make you go back to Categories

--- community inspired ⭐ Gems Aerial Strike Weapon Passive was always being thrown from P1 even if P2 was launching it

--- community inspired ⭐ Healing Shards from Shards Altar spawn faster, they could not spawn before you take the Bar door + only 1 could be saved when changing layout, now working with more than 1

--- community inspired ⭐ The progress of some quests from The Arsenal that track spell changes, such as level or affinity, would not update after changing weapons.

--- community inspired ⭐ Addressed potential game crash caused by activating certain gambits while pausing.

--- community inspired ⭐ Prevented accidental selection of an Echo instead of an Aura slot during equipment or upgrade attempts.

--- community inspired ⭐ Corrected rarity tiers for auras from the Small Astral Dragon during co-op.

--- community inspired ⭐ Respawning in the Garden was needed to force the unlock of achievement related to getting all colors from The Stylist.

--- community inspired ⭐ Gemini chain throw scythe between each other attack would hit player with invisible scythe sometimes

--- community inspired ⭐ Absorbing Barrier from Void Catalyst would not work if you had a Barrier effect activated

--- The Master was never summoning Pisces during the fight

--- community inspired ⭐ ""Damage dealer"" achievement would not trigger with option to show damage numbers disabled

--- Ghost Effect behind player when doing a fall attack was too present when playing at more than 60 fps

--- Weapon Passives would sometimes keep showing player ghost effect while they were invisible

--- community inspired ⭐ Basic Attack magnet to close enemies was not activated for Calie and Octave melee weapons

--- community inspired ⭐ Basic Attack magnet to close enemies was working on Ghosts

--- community inspired ⭐ Aura ""Catnip III"" third effect triggering lightning strikes on Yalee projectiles was not working

--- community inspired ⭐ Capricorn Summon would not target the correct enemy when summoned

--- Hitting 2 Jump Crystals with same attack now picks the closest Jump Crystal from the player

--- Hitting a Jump Crystal overlapping an enemy now hits the enemy

--- community inspired ⭐ A few Auras were displayed with the wrong affinities

---* community inspired ⭐ Ayla Weapon Passive Ray of Light would not always be triggered if you have a lot of attack speed