 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alien Hominid Invasion update for 13 May 2024

Alien Hominid Invasion Hotfix 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14329119 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Message from the Mothership

Good morning invaders! Today we have a small patch to fix a few bugs and address some of the feedback you’ve left since we dropped the Juicy Variety Update.

Sending a big chicken BAAAWK to the Discord community for reporting the Shield Agent bug and providing invaluable feedback on recently added features! These chickens couldn't do it without you.

Fixes

  • Gameplay - Fixed an aggression bug causing the Shield Agent to be a tad OP.
  • Gameplay - The Orbiter projectile no longer hurts the enemy the player is riding.
  • Gameplay - Adjusted the alien run speed based on feedback.
  • Gameplay - Fixed a bug where the Sky Van would occasionally get stuck.
  • Gameplay - Adjustments to Installball_b movement and pathfinding.
  • Level - Fixed various collision bugs with the Highway level.
  • Level - Fixed a bug where Kid Forts would spawn in inaccessible areas.

Changed files in this update

Depot 843201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link