Alien Hominid Invasion Hotfix 1.3.1

Message from the Mothership
Good morning invaders! Today we have a small patch to fix a few bugs and address some of the feedback you’ve left since we dropped the Juicy Variety Update.
Sending a big chicken BAAAWK to the Discord community for reporting the Shield Agent bug and providing invaluable feedback on recently added features! These chickens couldn't do it without you.
Fixes
- Gameplay - Fixed an aggression bug causing the Shield Agent to be a tad OP.
- Gameplay - The Orbiter projectile no longer hurts the enemy the player is riding.
- Gameplay - Adjusted the alien run speed based on feedback.
- Gameplay - Fixed a bug where the Sky Van would occasionally get stuck.
- Gameplay - Adjustments to Installball_b movement and pathfinding.
- Level - Fixed various collision bugs with the Highway level.
- Level - Fixed a bug where Kid Forts would spawn in inaccessible areas.
Changed files in this update