Alien Hominid Invasion Hotfix 1.3.1

Message from the Mothership

Good morning invaders! Today we have a small patch to fix a few bugs and address some of the feedback you’ve left since we dropped the Juicy Variety Update.

Sending a big chicken BAAAWK to the Discord community for reporting the Shield Agent bug and providing invaluable feedback on recently added features! These chickens couldn't do it without you.

Fixes