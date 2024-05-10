 Skip to content

Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 10 May 2024

PATCH V.1.3.4

PATCH V.1.3.4

Build 14329032 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 16:09:11 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've just returned from the expedition and I've already seen some comments with bug reports here in the forums. I decided to make some quick adjustments to this new patch thanks to Ali Akbar's observations.

Hotfix:
I've added a hotfix for the dark screens in the islet cave below the Geothermal Power Plant. Added another hotfix for the cutscenes when the player talks to the scientist couple
Text hotfix for all languages, with more adjustments in Portuguese and Spanish
*Korean name input scene has been adjusted

General improvements:
Team formation scene redesigned
Redesigned save and load scene
*DINOdex information adjustments for Prionosuchus and Procuhy

Now, a short video of our fieldwork in the past weeks:
https://youtube.com/shorts/koAxFeAdLGI?si=sxieqeZleKxyVr7p

