Nerobi update for 10 May 2024

Nerobi v0.8641

Share · View all patches · Build 14328966 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 15:52:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a critical bug introduced in the previous version that prevented you from being able to press the in-game menu buttons once you exited the settings menu.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2534251
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2534252
  • Loading history…
