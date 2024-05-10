Fixed a critical bug introduced in the previous version that prevented you from being able to press the in-game menu buttons once you exited the settings menu.
Nerobi update for 10 May 2024
Nerobi v0.8641
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2534251
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2534252
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update