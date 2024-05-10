 Skip to content

Ball-it Hell update for 10 May 2024

v1.1.2 Update

Last edited 10 May 2024

  • Fix bug: Sometimes can't unlock character stars;
  • Fix bug: sometimes the leaderboards are displayed incorrectly when refreshing;
  • Update some localization descriptions;

