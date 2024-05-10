-Fixed the upgraded variant of the Anton shotgun as it was unable to fire after swapping between weapons mid-firing
-Made both doors unlock in the intermission area for the CCP room when buying just one of them
-Nerfed flying tentacle monster damage of projectiles and speed of rising height
UBERSLAUGHTER update for 10 May 2024
HOUR-FOUR PATCH
-Fixed the upgraded variant of the Anton shotgun as it was unable to fire after swapping between weapons mid-firing
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update