 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UBERSLAUGHTER update for 10 May 2024

HOUR-FOUR PATCH

Share · View all patches · Build 14328849 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 16:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the upgraded variant of the Anton shotgun as it was unable to fire after swapping between weapons mid-firing
-Made both doors unlock in the intermission area for the CCP room when buying just one of them
-Nerfed flying tentacle monster damage of projectiles and speed of rising height

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2595541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link