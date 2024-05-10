Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.6.0.3

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
Bug Fixes:
- Corrected the default internal orientation of the Ornithopter wings to fix issues with use
- Removed the extra cab block from SJ Grade 1 quiz missions, as it was causing irregularities by awarding players XP after defeating a spawned enemy.
- Updated SJ Screw tracks to fix the input delay when strafing
- Fixed and set SJ Grade 3 missions to have their own unique names
Changed depots in tt_unstable branch