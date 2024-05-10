 Skip to content

TerraTech update for 10 May 2024

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.6.0.3

Build 14328808 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 16:09:03 UTC

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

Bug Fixes:
  • Corrected the default internal orientation of the Ornithopter wings to fix issues with use
  • Removed the extra cab block from SJ Grade 1 quiz missions, as it was causing irregularities by awarding players XP after defeating a spawned enemy.
  • Updated SJ Screw tracks to fix the input delay when strafing
  • Fixed and set SJ Grade 3 missions to have their own unique names

Changed depots in tt_unstable branch

