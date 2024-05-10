-
reduce last boss dmg + reduced /2
-
x2 gold on boss kill + module
-
reduced enemy projectile time to 4 sec
=(Around the 18+ minute mark, the game slows down to a crawl, sometimes hitting single digit framerates. Most of the time
=its a solid 60 fps. I think it has something to do with the red plasma fireball ships releasing way too many projectiles.)
-
ability to skip weapon upg for 25 gold?
-
dbl amount of rerolls now u get 4 and each upg level add 2
-
in nm expl radius increased per level 10->30
-
when leaving run/mission u get all collected ressources
-
in nm hack&mine speed increased per level 20->30
-
on weapon lvl up name will be change color according to it rarity
Changed files in this update