Space Killer update for 10 May 2024

Update

Space Killer update for 10 May 2024 - Build 14328761 – Last edited 10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • reduce last boss dmg + reduced /2

  • x2 gold on boss kill + module

  • reduced enemy projectile time to 4 sec
    =(Around the 18+ minute mark, the game slows down to a crawl, sometimes hitting single digit framerates. Most of the time
    =its a solid 60 fps. I think it has something to do with the red plasma fireball ships releasing way too many projectiles.)

  • ability to skip weapon upg for 25 gold?

  • dbl amount of rerolls now u get 4 and each upg level add 2

  • in nm expl radius increased per level 10->30

  • when leaving run/mission u get all collected ressources

  • in nm hack&mine speed increased per level 20->30

  • on weapon lvl up name will be change color according to it rarity

