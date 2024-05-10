 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Under A New Sun update for 10 May 2024

French language, map marker, insomnia status (v0.6.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 14328756 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Survivors,

a new update is now available!

Update to v0.6.5:

  • Added French language
  • Dropdown selection now shows the full Language name instead of an abbreviation
  • Improved some layouts for different localizations
  • Added buildable flag
  • Added ability to change the color of a flag
  • Flags will show up as markers on the map that can be found (with their selected color)
  • Added ability to change the color of flags on top of sails (will not show on the map)
  • Updated some wind physics on sails and flags
  • Slightly increased speed of rafts
  • Added insomnia mechanic (player will get the 'insomnia' status effect after not sleeping for 3 days straight)
  • When insomnia is active the player can sleep at any time of the day
  • Added light gasping sound after diving
  • Added heavy gasping sound after the player has started to drown
  • Added no insomnia command
  • Added ability to spawn items multiple times using the spawn command (up to 4x at once)

Thank you for your ongoing feedback and support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2075581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link