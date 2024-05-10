French language, map marker, insomnia status (v0.6.5)

Survivors,
a new update is now available!
Update to v0.6.5:
- Added French language
- Dropdown selection now shows the full Language name instead of an abbreviation
- Improved some layouts for different localizations
- Added buildable flag
- Added ability to change the color of a flag
- Flags will show up as markers on the map that can be found (with their selected color)
- Added ability to change the color of flags on top of sails (will not show on the map)
- Updated some wind physics on sails and flags
- Slightly increased speed of rafts
- Added insomnia mechanic (player will get the 'insomnia' status effect after not sleeping for 3 days straight)
- When insomnia is active the player can sleep at any time of the day
- Added light gasping sound after diving
- Added heavy gasping sound after the player has started to drown
- Added no insomnia command
- Added ability to spawn items multiple times using the spawn command (up to 4x at once)
Thank you for your ongoing feedback and support!
