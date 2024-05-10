 Skip to content

MAJOR RUSH: RUN UP SUPER HIGH update for 10 May 2024

60% Price Cut

10 May 2024

Great news guys!

We're cutting the price by 60%!

Also we brought some quality of life improvements to this update:

  • Fixed Server issues
  • Add ambient sounds to all sectors

Hope you'll love it!
Have fun!

