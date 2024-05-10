0.1.7 Hot fix announcement

The following issues have been fixed.
For more details, Please check the below.
[Fixed Issues]
- Fixed an issue where frame rate would continuously drop if changing characters after a certain amount of time in the main lobby
- Fixed an issue where the Gloomy creature would inch towards the character during subdue.
- Fixed an issue where heart beating sounds continued after pursuit ended
- Fixed an issue where imps could be used while the character was unconscious
- Fixed an issue preventing facial expression presets from being saved
- Fixed an issue allowing certain items to be acquired simultaneously
- Changed the gold icon to a dollar icon on the results screen
[Additions/Changes]
- Added creature information signs in outdoor areas
- Improved to allow immediate acquisition of the EMF detector when entering outdoor areas (You can no longer purchase the EMF detector from the shop)
- Modified to show private rooms in the matchmaking list
- Integrated all language servers for lobby matchmaking (Servers previously separated by language are now combined)
We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)
Visit Spectral Scream Official Discord!
https://discord.gg/5S2udpMM3u
Thank you.
Changed files in this update