0.1.7 Hot fix announcement

The following issues have been fixed.

For more details, Please check the below.

[Fixed Issues]

Fixed an issue where frame rate would continuously drop if changing characters after a certain amount of time in the main lobby

Fixed an issue where the Gloomy creature would inch towards the character during subdue.

Fixed an issue where heart beating sounds continued after pursuit ended

Fixed an issue where imps could be used while the character was unconscious

Fixed an issue preventing facial expression presets from being saved

Fixed an issue allowing certain items to be acquired simultaneously

Changed the gold icon to a dollar icon on the results screen

[Additions/Changes]

Added creature information signs in outdoor areas

Improved to allow immediate acquisition of the EMF detector when entering outdoor areas (You can no longer purchase the EMF detector from the shop)

Modified to show private rooms in the matchmaking list

Integrated all language servers for lobby matchmaking (Servers previously separated by language are now combined)

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.

*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Thank you.