Spectral Scream update for 10 May 2024

0.1.7 Hot fix announcement

Last edited 10 May 2024

The following issues have been fixed.
For more details, Please check the below.

[Fixed Issues]

  • Fixed an issue where frame rate would continuously drop if changing characters after a certain amount of time in the main lobby
  • Fixed an issue where the Gloomy creature would inch towards the character during subdue.
  • Fixed an issue where heart beating sounds continued after pursuit ended
  • Fixed an issue where imps could be used while the character was unconscious
  • Fixed an issue preventing facial expression presets from being saved
  • Fixed an issue allowing certain items to be acquired simultaneously
  • Changed the gold icon to a dollar icon on the results screen

[Additions/Changes]

  • Added creature information signs in outdoor areas
  • Improved to allow immediate acquisition of the EMF detector when entering outdoor areas (You can no longer purchase the EMF detector from the shop)
  • Modified to show private rooms in the matchmaking list
  • Integrated all language servers for lobby matchmaking (Servers previously separated by language are now combined)

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Thank you.

