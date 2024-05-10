 Skip to content

Grand Soul Story update for 10 May 2024

Update 5/10/2024

Last edited 10 May 2024 – 15:09:27 UTC

Thanks again to awesome Steam community members, TheOnceUnknown and Francesco for the feedback!

  • Daisy now has a unique weapon. Upgrades can be found hidden around the game world.
  • Elsie and Daisy have been tweaked somewhat to make them more viable late-game combatants.
  • Combat has been further tweaked to scale better with advanced JRPG players who want challenge and more casual players looking to focus on the narrative. *The game is still relatively challenging though!
  • Several bugs have been fixed.
  • Several grammatical errors have been corrected.
  • Several sequence breaks have been addressed.

