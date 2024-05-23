Significant Updates For Full Release Venture's Gauntlet

This update pushes Venture's Gauntlet to full release

Improvements

Two New Maps: A new ObstaCorp Hub World and Stage 9 for a grand finale.

Incredible new slow motion mechanic for nailing dramatic jumps and avoiding turret blasts.

Improvements to turret gunners with new detection/voice system.

New story featuring Adam Venture, the crazy billionaire behind ObstaCorp and Venture's Gauntlet

More checkpoints added and maps split into nine stages of 15 mins length each.

Polish Improvements on climbing, archery, ziplines, shield summoning, and more.

Cross platform leaderboard update for playing with friends and doing competitions.

Improved Tutorial and full EFIGS+ JA/KO/ZH localization options

We will be pushing another update this week with some PC VR specific graphics improvements to turn back on shadows and boost the graphics level higher. In the future we hope to make some more new PC VR specific maps as well where we can really push the graphics, that is our dream as game devs.

Huge thank you to the PCVR community who supported our early access release, we hope to continue to support this title and add more content as it's been our dream to make the most intense obstacle course experience you can have in VR!