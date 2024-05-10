Astride Patch 0.3.19

A new patch for Astride is now available. Here are the new features and changes/fixes that have been made. More patches and updates will come soon.

You may have to restart your Steam client if the update is not immediately available.

Added content & features

A prototype scoreboard has been added to the indoor riding arena

Camera follow mode by pressing C on the keyboard or Right Stick Button Down on gamepad

Camera follow mode while holding down right-click

Option to automatically turn off camera follow mode when moving the mouse or joystick

Added options for mouse, joystick and scroll sensitivity in the settings menu

Option to swap the position of the names above the horse

Added option to change field of view

A new shadow resolution level for maximum shadow resolution has been added

Fixes & adjustments

Updated Unity DOTS packages to 1.2 with some performance and stability improvements

Made the sun shadow quality match the quality settings in options

Sliders have been widened to match the rest of the menu

The third-person camera pivot has been slightly heightened

Fixed the crashes happening on server shutdown

Fixed the crashes when players disconnect from your server while show jumping

Fixed the camera stuttering issue in first-person view

Fixed the low framerate while looking at the indoor riding arena

Known issues