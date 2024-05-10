Astride Patch 0.3.19

A new patch for Astride is now available. Here are the new features and changes/fixes that have been made. More patches and updates will come soon.
You may have to restart your Steam client if the update is not immediately available.
Added content & features
- A prototype scoreboard has been added to the indoor riding arena
- Camera follow mode by pressing C on the keyboard or Right Stick Button Down on gamepad
- Camera follow mode while holding down right-click
- Option to automatically turn off camera follow mode when moving the mouse or joystick
- Added options for mouse, joystick and scroll sensitivity in the settings menu
- Option to swap the position of the names above the horse
- Added option to change field of view
- A new shadow resolution level for maximum shadow resolution has been added
Fixes & adjustments
- Updated Unity DOTS packages to 1.2 with some performance and stability improvements
- Made the sun shadow quality match the quality settings in options
- Sliders have been widened to match the rest of the menu
- The third-person camera pivot has been slightly heightened
- Fixed the crashes happening on server shutdown
- Fixed the crashes when players disconnect from your server while show jumping
- Fixed the camera stuttering issue in first-person view
- Fixed the low framerate while looking at the indoor riding arena
Known issues
- Other player's horse will slide through the second jump if the horse lands in a jump zone
- The horse sometimes disobeys the follow-road command
- The in-game music will play every track after each other and then stop
- Authentication issue when you've recently disconnected from a server and you're trying to re-join
- The gray option in the horse creator doesn’t completely gray out and currently has only one gray texture option
- Some horse animations, like turning while standing and the piaffe, won’t play as they should while standing still
- Petting animations not aligning properly at some speeds and while turning
- Missing sounds for character footsteps, ball, and Eldhest figurines
- Horse shaking while automatically steering
- Joystick turning will sometimes interfere with the horse's speed
- The jumping animation is not blending properly and is slow
Changed files in this update