Astride update for 10 May 2024

Astride Patch 0.3.19

Astride Patch 0.3.19 · Build 14328324 · Last edited 10 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch for Astride is now available. Here are the new features and changes/fixes that have been made. More patches and updates will come soon.

You may have to restart your Steam client if the update is not immediately available.

Added content & features
  • A prototype scoreboard has been added to the indoor riding arena
  • Camera follow mode by pressing C on the keyboard or Right Stick Button Down on gamepad
  • Camera follow mode while holding down right-click
  • Option to automatically turn off camera follow mode when moving the mouse or joystick
  • Added options for mouse, joystick and scroll sensitivity in the settings menu
  • Option to swap the position of the names above the horse
  • Added option to change field of view
  • A new shadow resolution level for maximum shadow resolution has been added
Fixes & adjustments
  • Updated Unity DOTS packages to 1.2 with some performance and stability improvements
  • Made the sun shadow quality match the quality settings in options
  • Sliders have been widened to match the rest of the menu
  • The third-person camera pivot has been slightly heightened
  • Fixed the crashes happening on server shutdown
  • Fixed the crashes when players disconnect from your server while show jumping
  • Fixed the camera stuttering issue in first-person view
  • Fixed the low framerate while looking at the indoor riding arena
Known issues
  • Other player's horse will slide through the second jump if the horse lands in a jump zone
  • The horse sometimes disobeys the follow-road command
  • The in-game music will play every track after each other and then stop
  • Authentication issue when you've recently disconnected from a server and you're trying to re-join
  • The gray option in the horse creator doesn’t completely gray out and currently has only one gray texture option
  • Some horse animations, like turning while standing and the piaffe, won’t play as they should while standing still
  • Petting animations not aligning properly at some speeds and while turning
  • Missing sounds for character footsteps, ball, and Eldhest figurines
  • Horse shaking while automatically steering
  • Joystick turning will sometimes interfere with the horse's speed
  • The jumping animation is not blending properly and is slow

