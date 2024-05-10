May Update #2 Version 0.7.1-482

Greetings Adventurer!

Another week, another update ✨!

As our community continues to grow, we've been closely listening to your feedback and bug reports. We've been actively engaging with everyone on our Discord, answering questions & comments, and of course, exchanging with our fantastic community members.

💰Player Questionnaire: Win 20$!

We love to hear all your thoughts & feedback and to give everyone the chance to participate we have just released a new Player Questionaire for DFD and its development roadmap.

Participate now to shape the future of DFD and to secure your chance to win a 20 $ Steam Gift Card! (One random participant will be selected).

<<Take the Survey>>

At the same time, our dev team has been hard at work to resolve any potential issues and to improve your player experience. So, we're thrilled to unveil yet another update just in time for your upcoming weekend gaming sessions!

Here is what's in this week's update:

🗺️ A New Map: Breeze Islands

"Breeze Island" is a tiny Island notable for its many Windmills. A small market and mountainous terrain offer a good starting point for some adventuring.





⚙️ Improvements and Fixes

UI / UX

Improved sorting logic for entries of the Map Browser.

My Maps Tab: Entries are now sorted by last changed ascending.

Official Map Tab: Entries are now sorted by name ascending.

Public Map Tab: Entries are now sorted by likes descending.

Improved sorting logic for entries of the Character Browser

My Characters Tab: Entries are now sorted by last changed ascending.

Official Characters Tab: Entries are now sorted by name ascending.

Added a new Info Popup when attempting to access character sheets of miniatures, that are owned by other players.

Improved the "unavailable" message inside the context menu "Full Dive" option, when attempting to Full Dive into a miniature that is not available for Full Dive,

Charactersheet

Corrected the AC Calculation for heavy armor

Corrected the AC calculation for unequipping armor

Gameplay

Fixed a bug where the context menu could become non-responsive (for example after deleting a map asset)

Fixed some floating assets on the "Elder Dragon Lair" Map.

Fixed some floating assets on the "Winter Festival" Map.

Fixed a Bug where the hover outline of a miniature could get stuck (after Full Dive).

Fixed a Bug where players were able to Full Dive into miniatures using the context menu even if they were missing rights.

Miscellaneous

Updated the in-game newsboard with the new player survey.

As always thank you for playing, we hope you enjoy your time in DFD and we look forward to hearing your feedback, thoughts, and ideas!

See you inside Dungeon Full Dive!