v1.0.1 Patch notes 05/10

Hello everyone.

Thanks to the positive feedback and suggestions from all of you [Animal Crusaders] guys, we've been working non-stop to fix everyone's problems, and here's the update for v1.0.1 -

Fixed the problem that the block bonus of Reinforcement [BASE POWER] was abnormal.

Fixed the problem that the resolution cannot be adjusted under certain screens.

Fixed the issue that the Golden Pea Crawler King has a probability of getting stuck after dying in the event [Gold Rush].

Fixed the issue that Qin's Mech Gorilla Boss life bar displays X0 in the event [Cluckmech Gorilla Trainer].

Fixed the problem of negative damage stats in [Crabtroop Factory] after some enhancements.

Optimized the description of [Bamboo Hologram] [Lawn Hologram].

Fixed the problem of Golden Pea King displaying Chinese characters

Fixed an issue where a plot of land on the Desert 2/3 map could not be placed & moved

