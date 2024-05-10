RELEASE - The Dark Sea for AURA: Hentai Cards on Steam 🌊

🧜‍♀️ Hello, our innocent farmers and conquerors of Pentarull! 🧜‍♀️

Put your cards on the table! Today we have the release of the BIGGEST DLC for our favorite game AURA: Hentai Cards - The Dark Sea DLC. Some of you have met our studio through our first game. We're so happy to see that the enthusiasm is still there, and we're keeping it going with new and exciting stories 💖

Recently, 25 years before the Hero appeared, the King of the Dark Elves made a deal with the Mermaid Queen, promising to protect her kingdom from the attacks of various creatures that inhabit the depths of the Dark Sea. Everything was fine until the insidious Serpent-Haired Medusa attacked Aquantis, determined to recapture her lost territories. The king of the dark elves was obliged to help, but it never happened...

A big, adventure-filled story is already waiting for you on Steam! We are happy to remind you that there are also:

🌊 TWO UNIQUE NEW REGIONS!

🌊 A challenging story with some tough dilemmas...

🌊 New monster girls, each with her own morals and values

🌊 Exclusive H-scenes, erotic cards and puzzles

🌊 New side quests that interlink with the plot of the main game and other DLCs

🌊 New battle cards and equipment

🌊 New achievements on Steam

🌊 Unique desktop wallpapers (in the game’s folder)

🔝 THIS DLC IS BIGGER THAN THE REVENGE OF THE FOX SPIRIT DLC







Changes in v1.5:

New regions on the map (activated by purchasing "The Dark Sea" DLC)

Added Italian localization

Added Bulgarian localization

*If you encounter any bugs, please mention them in this thread

