[tr][td] [/td][td]Reworked fire from aoe to dot - now all targets the fireball hits get set on fire, taking damage over time. Damage ticks every 0.15s.[/td][/tr]

[tr][td] [/td]

[td]You can now click and hold to add levels faster in scroll shop![/td][/tr]

Fixed display issues with 16:10, also made windows resizable.