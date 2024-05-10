ADDED
- 2 new river / bridge crossing (vertical river with bridge crossing going from left to right up / down). Comes for all biomes (Summer, Winter, Desert) with their destroyed versions.
- 1 new road crossing (4 directions) for all biomes (Summer, Winter, Desert).
- Courland '44 standalone scenario (Which was made live on Youtube).
- Per player introduction - Victory - Defeat text in the map editor. A new dropdown has been added in the text windows to let you choose who will see what text. If no player is set, then it will be shown for everyone (default behaviour).
- Color indicator to the two units indicator to know at a glance if the unit above/beneath is an ally, your own, or an enemy.
CHANGED
- AI engagement rules when defending a VP.
- Capping AI planes purchases to be 1:3 ratio with ground units (active, units in VPs don't count, units taken into account are: Infantry, Tanks, Artillery, Ships). It still has the 'air supremacy race' going on, so, if the AI is seeing more enemy planes than his, then the cap will be bypassed and he will try to match the enemy's airforce.
- Morale will now be capped based on the unit's current health. Badly damaged units will not be able to have good morale.
- Rebalanced Khalkin Gol for the Axis side.
- Minor UI improvements to briefing + victory + defeat text edition elements.
FIXED
- Paratroopers could not longer blow up bridges.
- Toggles in map editor did not have the same style.
- Artillery price update did not impact 30+ damage arty.
- Veteran star icon was shown in the reserve UI.
- AI placing down many launch sites next to each other (too close).
- Potential modding issues with units sound modding.
- Two railroad bridge tiles graphics had railroads going over trees.
