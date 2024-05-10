Patch Note 0.9.8

Hello, gamers! The 0.9.8 patch has arrived!

Note: The 📢 symbol indicates items that reflect the community's feedback!

🎮Major Changes

💬 Added challenge mode to the minigame ‘Shard’

💬 Added challenge mode to the minigame ‘Dodge Star’

💬 Added challenge mode to the minigame ‘Temple Countdown’

🛠Bug Fixes and Gameplay Improvements

💬 Added animations to indicate when hearts are gained or lost

💬 Added an icon in the top right corner to show the current stage effects

💬 Redesigned the coin display

💬 Adjusted the coin and heart displays to ensure they do not obstruct the game UI

💬 Fixed an issue where some attack effects from the final game's second phase boss were not disappearing properly

💬 Fixed an issue where the minigame timer appeared to be decreasing

💬 Fixed an issue in ‘Dino Safari’ where energy was gained regardless of game outcome

💬 Fixed an issue where the outro animation in ‘Skid Racer’ was cutting off the player character

👾Known Issues

📢 The minigame 'Slime Pang' has been temporarily disabled in Party Mode due to issues but is still playable within My Arcade

💬 When the 'Speedy' stage effect is active, blocks overlap in the mini-game 'Robot Factory'

💬 When the boss is destroyed during the final game's second phase while firing multi-directional lasers, some lasers remain

Please try out the newly added challenge modes and send us your feedback. You can share your thoughts easily through the comments or the 'Send Feedback' feature in the game!

Thank you!

🕹️❤️📺❤️

