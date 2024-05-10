Increase Boss health by 10 times
Increase Boss's spiritual power by 10 times
Increase the boss spirit stone explosion rate by 10 times
Increase the size of the boss by three times
Increase boss counterattack
Flight status allows for hanging up
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 10 May 2024
