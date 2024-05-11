Return To Sender Update

Added

Money Heist(Granny's mission 4): If you've had enough of Granny always crosses you, it's time to fight back and take what's rightfully yours.

2 New Event scene:

Priest's first mission: Help the local priest and convert the population to the right path.





2 New Outfits:

Accesories menu point: Now you can wear much new accesories on your character.





6 New Hats: Includes 1 unclockable

Engine Repair Toolbox: Now if your vehicle engine is need repair you can buy a toolbox in the shop to get back your vehicle's engine power.

New forest and field plants:





New optimizer system to plants

Camps in forests:





New hud system: We made a new hud system to interactable items or game elements.

Hunger, Thirst, Fatigue and Health: Now we added game changer elements to the game. Now you need to eat, drink and sleep to survive your days in the village. More and more item affect on your stats. The smoking decrease your health but increase you energy, the beer increase your health but you get you drunk. We added much eatable and drinks all with different properties.

Now you can use the beach buffet to eat fast foods or drink something, but it more expensive than...

Yes, we made a cooking system. So now you can make foods at home in a pot or in a camp in a cauldron.

In every good thing there is some bad... You need to store your foods in the fridge if you don't want to eat spoiled foods. If you eat spoiled food your health is decreased.

New stands at the market: Some food buyable only at the market.







Game start window: Now you can turn off the new player stats when you start a new game.

New enemy animal: Bear: Yes now the game has an enemy in the freemode too. Make more attention when you in the forests if you don't want to get fight with a bear.





10 New achievements

Logos to: Polman, Gpt Gameplay, Rodcombarro, Brumika, Quube

Changed/Improved

More Game state save opportunity: Now you can save six saves in one time and if you don't have more save slot you can replace the saves with new games.





If you are worried about how the new system will affect to your old save, we have good news for you. You don't need to do anything with old save files, simply play the game and you see your old save converted verison in the load menu.

Vehicles seats: We made a new system with new techniques for having seats system. Now you need to look at the seat what you want to have. This is the last step to make a perfect passenger experience in the Co-op mode and this fix a lot of bug what the old system made.





Collide sounds for all item

Changed the old sound to new on AI MK motorcycles

EVENT END: Log delivery sells back to 1x payout

Increased Pálinka Distillery payout from 150.000 Ft to 350.000 Ft

Fps counter

Updated player house attic:

Fixed

Axe and Chainsaw floating physics lock bugs

Rabbit and Easter Rabbit size bugs in physics locks

Some issues in Russian fonts

The Player model eye material

Lowered grass and plants

Easter rabbit's egg basket bugs

Beer bottle transform

Fixed the more item pickup in one time bug

Fixed the chainsaw help switching

Localization

Added new fonts with Polish characters to language change system

Translators:

Polish: Quube Youtube Channel

About Co-op Mode

Dear Villagers! Now we start to develop the co-op mode in smart steps and the goal is to make a perfect co-op mode what we can play together with you and we can experience all beautiful element of game together.

The plan:

When we reach the first playable version, we will come with it out and start open beta in an update and after then develop it with small updates and test it together.

This list not include all changes!

Have a good game MVL players!