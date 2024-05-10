0.19.0a changelog

- Removed leading zeros for time played on stats page.
- Remember last IP typed in.
- Use unique ids for scoring, not usernames.
- Added dialogue to inform player of connection failure / loss.
- Rad crate now dangerous!
