Slingshottr Playtest update for 10 May 2024

0.19.0a changelog

10 May 2024

  • Removed leading zeros for time played on stats page.
  • Remember last IP typed in.
  • Use unique ids for scoring, not usernames.
  • Added dialogue to inform player of connection failure / loss.
  • Rad crate now dangerous!

